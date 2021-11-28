HUNTINGTON — Playing Martinsburg is much like taking on Tom Brady’s New England Patriots, Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls or Johnny Bench’s Cincinnati Reds.
Top-ranked Huntington (13-0) plays No. 2 Martinsburg (12-1) at noon Saturday in the Class AAA state football championship at Wheeling Island Park. The Bulldogs have won eight state titles since 2010.
The Highlanders say they are honored to take on the Bulldogs.
“They’re a great team,” Huntington senior linebacker Tyrees Smith said of Martinsburg. “They’re the top dogs.”
Though Huntington technically is the top dog, being ranked No. 1, many no doubt will consider the Bulldogs the favorite. The Highlanders said they don’t mind that and it doesn’t change their preparation.
Huntington was considered by many an underdog against No. 5 Cabell Midland in the semifinals on Friday but won 37-15.
“We’re so excited, man,” Highlanders sophomore running back Curtis Jones said after the victory over the Knights. “We’ll be excited for 24 hours, then we have to prepare for next week.”
Huntington junior quarterback Gavin Lochow, the first player in program history to pass and rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season, said he respects Martinsburg but said the Highlanders also are formidable.
“I’m ready,” Lochow said. “I’ve been waiting on this one. We’ll be ready to go.”