In celebration of Military Awareness Day, host George Washington wore special camouflage uniforms on Friday night.
But it was visiting Huntington that seemed invisible to the Patriot defense.
The Highlanders answered an opening George Washington touchdown with 51 straight points and, driven by a big night from senior quarterback Gavin Lochow, ran away with a 58-13 victory on The Hill Friday night.
Huntington’s offense amassed 608 total yards with plenty of balance, rushing for 308 and passing for 300. All but one of the Highlanders’ drives ended in the end zone.
“We came down and answered the call after they scored, got some turnovers and felt like we kind of controlled the game after that,” Huntington coach Billy Seals said.
“The big thing for us was to see how we came out and played the second half or do we take our foot off the gas pedal? I told them great programs learn to play two halves and we preach 0-0 at halftime and I thought our kids did a nice job responding.”
After carrying a 30-7 lead into the break, Huntington (3-0) kept rolling. On the second play of the third quarter, Lochow pulled an option handoff and sprinted 74 yards to paydirt.
After a GW three-and-out, tight end Marshall Christus hauled in his second 9-yard touchdown catch of the game, and with the score 44-7, Huntington was in position to force a fourth-quarter running clock.
All night, Lochow’s decision making on run-pass-option reads and in throwing the ball down field was spot on.
He was 13 for 18 in the game, threw for 222 yards and ran for 156 with six total touchdowns. With the score lopsided, he exited late in the third quarter.
“That kid has worked really, really hard, he’s got a better grasp of our offense this year and everything we do on offense is based on his decision making,” Seals said. “I’m proud of the way he’s played and led this football team.”
The Patriots traversed 75 yards after taking the opening kickoff and scored on a 13-yard pass from quarterback Abe Fenwick to Gunner Flores. But for the rest of the half, GW was held to 16 total yards with two interceptions and a blocked punt, leading to a Highlander safety, thrown in for good measure.
Anthony Valentine ran for 69 yards on 10 carries and added a late 1-yard touchdown run for the Patriots (2-2), but GW — playing its fourth straight game against stout competition (Cabell Midland, Paul Blazer and Hurricane) — just couldn’t keep up with a talented Highlander team coming off a bye week.
“We don’t have much depth, so we’re playing the same bunch of guys and they’re doing the best they can,” GW coach Steve Edwards Jr. said. “We played hard this week, the score doesn’t indicate it but we played hard. When you play a team as talented as they are, and really the first four games we’ve played talented teams, we’ve got to play almost perfect, and when we don’t, we struggle.”
Malik McKneely led all receivers, hauling in four passes for 112 yards for the Highlanders. He caught a 78-yard touchdown strike from backup quarterback Avonte Crawford to finish the scoring. Running back Zah Zah Jackson chipped in with 78 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
Fenwick finished 11 for 20 for 115 yards and two interceptions.