Huntington coach Billy Seals knows his team has to play better than it did last year against Hurricane, or it will suffer the same fate. The Highlanders, though, might have a bit of a hard time figuring out this particular Redskins squad, which has changed a lot since last season.
The Mountain State Athletic Conference rivals are scheduled to kick off their seasons at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bob Sang Stadium in Huntington. Since Cabell County is yellow in the state’s COVID-19 metric, the only fans permitted are parents or guardians of players and coaches’ spouses.
Huntington fell to Hurricane last season 24-7 as the Redskins’ Christian Hill ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns and Austin Womack hit on 20 of 26 passes for 202 yards and another score. However, a lot has changed since then for the Skins.
Hill, a three-time 1,000-yard rusher, has graduated, as has Womack, a 2,000-yard passer, and three of the five starting offensive linemen. But Hurricane coach Jeremy Taylor thinks his line will be better, led by senior Garrett Green, and Seals believes the Redskins will improve under center, too.
“Their quarterback this year is better than the one last year,’’ Seals said of junior Ismael Borrero. “He’s more athletic, has a stronger arm and can make plays on the run. I was impressed with him from the little bit of film I saw of last week’s scrimmage. And they’re really good up front on both sides of the ball. They controlled the line of scrimmage on us last year.
“When I go back and remember that night [last year] and feed that film, we looked very lethargic. We weren’t playing with the same speed we usually play with. It was one of those nights when we acted like we didn’t want to be there. But give Hurricane credit — they came out and executed, took control early and we couldn’t get off the field on defense, which is uncharacteristic for us.’’
The Highlanders are experienced in certain spots — especially receiver, where Seals said their top four all return in Noah Waynick, Devin Jackson, Eli Archer and Amari Felder. Jackson, who doubles as an All-State defensive back, could also get some carries in what figures to be a running-back-by-committee situation, according to Seals.
“We have four guys I feel pretty good about,’’ Seals said. “All are a little bit different, which to me makes it tougher for your defense. We have a couple of really fast runners and a couple of downhill runners, when in the past we always had a feature back.’’
Here’s a look at some other season openers scheduled for Friday night:
Ravenswood at Buffalo: Two teams with different rosters tangle in Putnam County, as the experienced Bison return starters at 19 of 22 positions on offense and defense, while the Red Devils lost their top four rushers and two quarterbacks who combined to throw 65 of their 67 passes last season.
Buffalo features quarterback Jackson England, who threw for 817 yards and nine TDs last year, along with receivers Dalton Jones (21 catches, 498 yards, eight TDs) and David Whittington (16 catches, 260 yards, four TDs). Ravenswood’s top returning runner is junior Isaiah Casto (29 carries, 120 yards, one TD).
Last year, Buffalo edged Ravenswood 20-14 when Bradley Harris caught a 51-yard touchdown pass from England with 1:13 remaining in the game. Before that, the teams hadn’t met in 32 years and it marked the Bison’s first win against the Red Devils since 1932 in their intermittent series.
Oak Glen at Point Pleasant: An interesting matchup of Class AA programs located about 200 miles apart. The Golden Bears were 12-1 last year, reaching the playoff semifinals for the first time. They return first-team All-Staters in running back Hunter Patterson (1,297 yards, 17 TDs) and lineman Kyler O’Connor. Also back are QB Nick Chaney (2,171 yards, 21 TDs) and receiver Gage Patterson (33 catches, 617 yards, nine TDs).
The Black Knights (4-4 last year) sport a solid pair of senior linemen in Ryan Duff (6-foot, 215 pounds) and Travis Donahue (6-1, 240), along with junior linebacker Zander Watson (6-0, 150). Two experienced quarterbacks return in Hunter Bush (476 yards passing, five TD runs) and Evan Roach (428 yards rushing, nine TDs).
Parkersburg at Spring Valley: The Big Reds return some firepower under center in junior quarterback Bryson Singer, who last year ran for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns and threw for 1,311 yards and 16 scores. The Timberwolves lost most of their skill players to graduation, but have a trio of linemen who have received Division I offers in Wyatt Milum, Bryce Biggs and Corbin Page. Quarterback Jack Roy transfers in from Fairview, Kentucky, after throwing for 1,339 yards and seven TDs last season.
Scott at Wayne: Each team went 1-9 last year, with the Skyhawks picking up their win with a 27-18 victory versus the Pioneers. Klay Matthews takes over at quarterback for Scott, with 255-pound Michael Clay now at fullback. For Wayne, Preston Childs, a part-time starter at quarterback, returns and the ground game is led by Childs (396 yards, two TDs) and Ethan Bowens (372 yards, four TDs).
Ripley at Buckhannon-Upshur: The Vikings will lean on three seniors — linemen Quinton Joyner and Matt Moore, along with running back Kadin Hall, who gained 458 yards on the ground last season with eight touchdowns as his team finished 4-6. The Bucs, 1-9 a year ago, fell to Ripley 38-7, giving up 323 yards and five TDs rushing.