Prep football: Huntington takes care of business, sinks St. Albans 56-7 By David Walsh For HD Media Oct 15, 2021 Comments 1 min to read HUNTINGTON — Huntington quarterback Gavin Lochow scored three different ways, powering the Highlanders past outmanned St. Albans 56-7 to make Senior Night a success at Bob Sang Field.Huntington, tied for No. 1 in Class AAA with Martinsburg coming into the game, scored on all six possessions and also had an interception return for a score to make it 49-0 at halftime.St. Albans had Eli Littlejohn taken off on a stretcher on the final play of the first half.Lochow opened the scoring on a 13-yard run in the first period. He then threw TD passes of 8 yards to Zah Zah Jackson and 40 yards to NaKyin Harrell, which closed out the first-half scoring.St. Albans (2-6) had just 4 yards rushing on 16 attempts in the first half and was 2 of 7 passing for 11 yards. Two passes got picked off, with one returned by the Highlanders for a TD.Lochow upped his totals to eight rushing scores and 12 TD passes. The TD catch, a 29-yard pass from Noah Waynick, is his first receiving."I like the catch the best," Lochow said. "It was set up. Just go get it. We worked hard all week. It was like another game. We executed."As for the rushing and passing scores, Lochow said, "I felt it. Keep it going. Good blocking up front. Couldn't do it without the line."Huntington plays next Friday at South Charleston. "It's a big one," Lochow said.Highlanders coach Billy Seals said his team played like it meant it, even though the game was lopsided."We did what we were supposed to do," Seals said. "How good can we be as individuals and as a team? We played pretty well. We got a lot of guys in, We executed the plan. Be efficient."As for Lochow's TD catch, Seals said, "We worked on that this week. When I saw the pitch to Noah, I knew it was coming. Lochow made a heck of a catch."All players, coaches and fans hoped for the best of Littlejohn."Thoughts and prayers are with him and his family," Seals said. "We hope it's nothing serious."The second half featured two eight-minute quarters just as was the setting last week in the blowout win over Woodrow Wilson. There was a running clock in the final period.St. Albans avoided the shutout when Michael Hindman scored from a yard out. He had a 14-yard run and passes of 20 yards and 17 yards to Justice Warner.Huntington emptied its bench in the second half.