Unbeaten Huntington moved into the top spot in the Secondary School Activities Commission's Class AAA football playoff ratings released on Tuesday.
The Highlanders (4-0), who moved up one spot from last week after getting past previously unbeaten George Washington, head a Class AAA top five that also includes Martinsburg (4-0) in second, Jefferson (4-0) and University (4-0) tied for third and South Charleston (3-0) in fifth.
The top 16 teams in each classification earn spots in the postseason, with the top eight in each class getting the choice of approved home field in the first round.
GW fell into a tie for ninth place with Spring Valley, and they're one spot behind Mountain State Athletic Conference rival Cabell Midland.
In Class AA, Frankfort is first, followed by Keyser, Herbert Hoover and Lincoln, with Independence and Poca tied for fifth. The Huskies and Dots are scheduled to play in Falling Rock on Oct. 29.
Winfield, which has won two in a row, moved up into a tie for 18th in Class AA.
East Hardy took over the No. 1 position in Class A, with Cameron in second and Doddridge County and Madonna tied for third. Ritchie County stands fifth, one spot ahead of Man.
Buffalo, which was first in Class A before losing to Williamstown last week, dropped into a tie for 18th.