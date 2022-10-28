HUNTINGTON — The Highlanders did anything they wanted to do.
On senior night, Huntington's football team started by returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown, then scored on a punt return and the offense chipped in two rushing touchdowns and one through the air — and that was just the first quarter.
At the end of the night, top-ranked Huntington left Bob Sang Stadium with a 70-7 win over visiting St. Albans to move to 8-1 on the year while the Red Dragons dropped to 0-9. It was the most points for the Highlanders in a game since 2013.
After a 93-yard kickoff return to kick-start the Highlanders, Zah Jackson added a rushing touchdown later in the first half. Wayne Harris caught a 27-yard pass from senior quarterback Gavin Lochow and also returned a punt for a score. Senior Carson Carter recovered a blocked punt in the end zone and Lochow threw his second and final touchdown pass of the night just before the half, an 11-yard toss to Tavian Chandler.
It was a dominant performance for Huntington, which led 56-0 at halftime. In the second half, quarters were shortened to eight minutes each and the fourth quarter was played on a rolling clock.
"I told the team that when I was a kid, my dad yelling at me never really bothered me, but when my dad said he was disappointed in me, that bothered me a lot more," Huntington coach Billy Seals said. "I didn't want to come in here at halftime and have to tell them I was disappointed in the way we played in the first half. They played hard and were focused this week."
The Highlanders collected 378 yards of offense, scored three special-teams touchdowns and intercepted two passes in the win. St. Albans managed 176 yards on 37 offensive plays, 83 which came on the Red Dragons' lone touchdown of the game when Harley Roy broke loose down the sideline in the third quarter.
Avonte Crawford threw a touchdown pass to Marcus Dean in the third quarter and Bryce Winkfield set the final score of 70-7 with an 80-yard touchdown run with five minutes left in the fourth quarter.
The Red Dragons were put in a tough spot before the game even started, making the trip to Highlander mountain top with only 31 players, 14 fewer than they would normally travel with due to a variety of factors.
"Some was injury, some was illness and we had a few quit," Red Dragons' coach Willie Washington said. "That's what happens when you're team isn't winning games. It's hard to keep them on track and keep them motivated."
Huntington's Lochow played only two quarters but completed all but one of his nine pass attempts for 131 yards and two touchdowns. McNeeley led the Highlanders in receptions (three) and receiving yards (64). Roy, St. Albans' freshman running back, finished with 120 yards rushing on 10 carries.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.