Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221029 hhs football 02.jpg
Buy Now

Huntington's Zah Jackson (5) returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown against St. Albans Friday night at Huntington High School.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The Highlanders did anything they wanted to do.

On senior night, Huntington's football team started by returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown, then scored on a punt return and the offense chipped in two rushing touchdowns and one through the air — and that was just the first quarter.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.