HUNTINGTON — Sometimes a few big plays are better than a lot of smaller ones.
Huntington (3-0) was highly efficient Friday night, scoring 21 points in 25 plays to defeat Cabell Midland 21-17 at Bob Sang Stadium. The Highlanders scored on passes of 75 and 40 yards and a 70-yard kickoff return to win the Battle for the Shield for the eighth time in 26 games.
The Knights dominated time of possession and ran 67 plays for 399 yards. Senior running back Jackson Fetty carried an astonishing 46 times for 206 yards.
Huntington’s big plays, though, found the end zone more often. Gavin Lochow’s 40-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-and-7 play with 2:45 remaining was the game winner. Earlier, Lochow threw a 75-yard TD pass to Noah Waynick off a slant to put HHS ahead 7-3.
“We’d been watching film all week,” Waynick said of the touchdown catch. “I knew the corner couldn’t cover me. I broke inside and ran for daylight.”
Waynick also returned the second-half kickoff 70 yards for a score. Once he broke through, only kicker Olivia Charles was in his way and he eluded her.
“In practice, the coaches told me if I saw room to run, run,” Waynick said. “I saw [Charles] running at me, but I didn’t think she could catch me.”
Waynick was correct. No one touched him on the kickoff return. One of the few times Waynick was tackled was with 1:39 to play when he intercepted a pass and was stopped at the Highlanders’ 44. Two plays later, Lochow ran for 16 yards and a first down, then picked up another 8 yards on the next play.
The junior quarterback kneeled on the last play to secure the victory and touch off a celebration by Huntington’s student section.
“He’s a dog,” Huntington coach Billy Seals said of Waynick. “He’s one of those kids you know is always going to play lights out.”
Seals said he wasn’t surprised that Cabell Midland ran Fetty so much, as the bruising 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior had carried nearly three times as much as any other Knight.
“That’s what they do,” Seals said. “They’re a good football team. They controlled the ball much better than we did. We really had a hard time getting off the field, but we made enough plays to win.”
The Knights accumulated 17 first downs to Huntington’s four and never punted. They put together drives of 13, 14, five, eight, eight and 17 plays before the final trek ended in four plays. The Highlanders’ longest drive was eight plays.
“They’re tough to stop,” Waynick said of Cabell Midland. “Their backs fall forward on every play.”
Chandler Schmidt scored two touchdowns for the Knights, racing 32 yards for a score 2:56 before halftime for a 10-7 lead, and 46 yards at 7:18 of the third quarter to put the Knights ahead 17-14. Schmidt finished with 87 yards on four carries. Mason Moran gained 73 yards on six attempts.
“We’ll celebrate this one for 24 hours, then get back to work,” said Seals, whose team visits George Washington (3-0) on Friday.
Cabell Midland is home Friday versus Hurricane (1-2).