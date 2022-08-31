HUNTINGTON -- If Wayne Harris' performance on the football field Friday was worthy of four people, it's because he was playing for three others.
The Huntington High School wide receiver caught five passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns Friday in a 29-28 season-opening loss at Spring Valley. Harris dedicated the game to his cousin, former Capital High standout K.J. Taylor, uncle Duane Harris and cousin Tyler Harris. All were killed in shootings.
"K.J. is why I wear No. 6," Harris said of the jersey number Taylor wore with the Cougars. "All my games, I dedicate to him. And to my uncle, I was named after him. And Tyler, when I was at South Charleston, I wore No. 9 because that's what Tyler wore when he was a freshman."
Tyler Harris won the Kennedy Award as the state's premier player in 2009 after winning back-to-back state championships at South Charleston, for which Wayne Harris played before moving to Huntington this year after his mother found a job here.
Harris is strong in his faith. He said he prays often and asks his grandmother and uncle to pray for him. He said he is "blessed" and "can't do anything without God." Harris said he hopes to glorify God in his actions.
Harris said he earned a lesson of forgiveness in K.J. Taylor's death.
"He was like a big brother to me," Harris said. "About a year before we lost him, we got mad at each other. I wish we had settled that argument. I wish we had squashed it right then and there."
Highlanders coach Billy Seals said Harris is a terrific addition to an already strong team coming off a 13-1 season.
"He's a good player," Seals said. "He'll help us."
Harris helped mightily in the opener. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound junior said he surprised himself in the battle of Class AAA titans.
"I did shock myself," Harris said. "(Quarterback Gavin Lochow) and I put in a lot of work during the summer. That's paying off."
Harris runs 40 yards in 4.59 seconds, challenging speed for defenders to duplicate. He also runs precise routes and displays excellent hands. That skill set led to college offers from the University of Charleston, West Virginia State and Wheeling. Harris said he appreciates those schools recruiting him and that he hopes to play major-college football and in the NFL.
That's a change in mindset for Harris, who stars as a point guard in basketball. He said he now favors playing football in college.
Last season, Harris caught 58 passes for 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Harris and the Highlanders entertain South Charleston (0-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Bob Sang Stadium. The Black Eagles are coming off a 50-0 loss to Morgantown.
Harris said he'll feel odd taking on his former teammates.
"We've played with and against each other our whole lives in practice," Harris said. "Everybody loves everybody. It'll be fun and competitive, but it will be weird. I hate to have to go out and try to beat them, but on the field it's all business."
Harris said he had no choice but to move to Huntington, but that he loves the school and his new teammates. He also said he wishes the Black Eagles and first-year head coach Carl Lee well.
"It's going great here," Harris said. "I love Coach Seals and the rest of the coaches. They're great coaches. It was hard to leave South Charleston and my friends. I know Carl Lee is a great coach and he'll do a good job there."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.