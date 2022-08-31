Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20220827 sv football 14.jpg
Huntington's Wayne Harris (6) makes a catch against Spring Valley's Jason Townsend in the Highlanders' game Aug. 26 at Spring Valley High School in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON -- If Wayne Harris' performance on the football field Friday was worthy of four people, it's because he was playing for three others.

The Huntington High School wide receiver caught five passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns Friday in a 29-28 season-opening loss at Spring Valley. Harris dedicated the game to his cousin, former Capital High standout K.J. Taylor, uncle Duane Harris and cousin Tyler Harris. All were killed in shootings.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.