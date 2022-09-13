Kanawha Valley prep football schools are off to a slow start if the initial release of the Secondary School Activities Commission playoff ratings are any indication.
Only four Kanawha Valley schools are among the top 16 in their respective classifications in the SSAC ratings after three weeks of the regular season. The top 16 in each class in the final ratings qualify for postseason, and the top eight in each class get choice of approved home field in the first round of the playoffs.
Tops among Kanawha Valley schools is Hurricane (3-0), which checks in at No. 5 in Class AAA with a 12.33 rating in the SSAC’s point system. George Washington (2-1, 8.67) is ranked 10th after Week 3.
Two Kanawha Valley schools, Winfield and Nitro, are tied for 11th in the Class AA ranks with 2-1 records and 7.00 ratings.
Martinsburg (3-0, 14.00) is ranked first in Class AAA, followed by Parkersburg South (3-0, 13.33), Morgantown (2-0, 13.00) and Parkersburg (2-0, 12.50). Rounding out the top 10 are Hurricane, Hedgesville (sixth, 3-0, 11.33), Princeton (seventh, 3-0, 11.00), Spring Valley (eighth, 2-0, 10.50), Musselman (ninth, 2-1, 9.00) and GW.
Class AA’s top 10 schools are Fairmont Senior and Frankfort (3-0, tied for first, 11.00), North Marion (third, 3-0, 10.33), Roane County and Independence (tied for fourth, 3-0, 10.00), Lincoln (sixth, 2-0, 9.50), Scott (seventh, 3-0, 9.33), Logan (eighth, 3-0, 8.67), Keyser (ninth, 2-0, 8.50) and Point Pleasant (10th, 2-1, 7.33).
Wheeling Central (3-0, 9.33) stands alone atop Class A, with three schools — Van, Tug Valley and Williamstown — tied for second at 3-0, 7.67. The rest of the Class A top 10 includes No. 5 Doddridge County and Madonna (2-0, 7.50), Petersburg and Wahama (3-0, 7.33) tied for No. 7 with Cameron, Tucker County and Greenbrier West all tied for No. 9 at 3-0, 6.67.