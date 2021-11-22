Jeremy Taylor, who led Hurricane to Class AAA playoff berths in nine of his 10 seasons, has stepped down as head football coach to spend time with his family.
“It was a good 10 years,’’ Taylor said. “A little bit of everything [went into the decision]. A lot of stuff went on, and time ran its course for me there. It got to the point where losses were unbearable and the wins … well, we’re supposed to win that one. Move on to the next one.
“The goal as far as winning was you always wanted to do a little bit more than that. It just became more than a job, and there were a million things on my plate. After a while, something’s got to go, and I can’t quit my teaching job.’’
He posted a 57-47 overall mark at Hurricane, with winning records in seven of his 10 seasons. He owned a pair of first-round playoff victories, winning at University in 2016 and at Hedgesville in 2017. His postseason record was 2-8. The Redskins qualified for the playoffs in 2020 but could not play due to COVID-19.
Taylor will maintain his position as a special-education teacher, but for now his 25-year coaching career as a head coach and assistant is over.
“Football from August to November is easy,’’ Taylor said. “From January to August is where it’s rough. It wasn’t going to be fair to the players or me or anyone to be a part-time guy in a full-time division. I was gone from 6:30 in the morning and get home at 8 or 9 at night. It’s just time to let someone else hop in and take over and maybe lead them in a different direction.
“It’s been a long time since there was a year where I wasn’t playing or coaching. I’ll do some stuff I enjoy doing. I’m hoping to be on a boat somewhere floating down the river next August.’’
Taylor's counterparts said they are sad to see him leave, although they'll likely be happy not to have to face his potent offenses, rugged defenses and strong special teams units.
"He got it right with saying his family is number one," Huntington coach Billy Seals said. "I think all coaches don't get enough credit for the time they put into football and the time away from their own families."
Seals said Hurricane and the Mountain State Athletic Conference are losing a terrific coach.
"I hate to see Coach Taylor has decided to take a step back from coaching," Seals said. "We always enjoyed being around one another. His teams were always very well coached and were very competitive in a very tough MSAC. I wish him nothing but the best in all his future endeavors."
Taylor replaced Willis May in 2012. This past season, Taylor guided Hurricane to the program’s first victory at Parkersburg after five previous losses at Stadium Field.
Some of his more memorable wins were 28-27 over defending state champion South Charleston this season, 24-7 over Huntington High in 2019, 40-10 over Cabell Midland in 2018 and 41-21 over Spring Valley in 2017.
"He has always done a great job," Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess said of Taylor. "He is well respected, did it the right way and did what was best for his players on and off the field. He always had his teams ready to play."