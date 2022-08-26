WINFIELD -- Hurricane had something old, something new, something borrowed … and its offense blew up in Friday night’s opener.
Jeremiah Riffle carried 21 times for 190 yards and four touchdowns and Noah Vellaithambi threw for 230 yards and two scores as the Redskins continued their domination of Putnam County rival Winfield with a 48-21 victory in front of a near-capacity crowd estimated at 3,500.
Hurricane vaulted into a 28-0 lead at halftime and although the Generals hogged the ball to the tune of 19 first downs and 76 offensive plays, the Redskins were never really in much trouble on the scoreboard.
“We were sloppy in the second half, I thought,’’ said Donnie Mays, Hurricane’s first-year coach, who moved over from South Charleston. “We’re going to get that stuff cleaned up, but the good news is I thought we did a good job executing. We only had one three-and-out. … I’m pleased with where we were.’’
The Redskins utilized returning talent such as running back Riffle and linebacker Lucas Rippetoe (two TD catches, two sacks), as well as transfer help such as Vellaithambi (George Washington), runner-receiver Mondrell Dean (South Charleston) and receiver Tyshawn Dues (GW) to again dominate their Putnam County neighbor.
Hurricane has won the last 13 meetings in the series and 27 of the previous 28 in a rivalry usually played during the season’s opening weekend.
Riffle was the trump card for the Redskins, scoring on runs of 3, 3, 3 and 35 yards. He also had a 64-yard TD called back by a penalty.
“We have a pretty good line,’’ Riffle said, “and those linemen … I don’t think I saw one bad block out there. We just did a good job. I’ll take whatever Donnie gives me.’’
Vellaithambi completed 11 of 16 attempts with two interceptions and found Rippetoe with back-to-back scoring passes of 65 and 30 yards about three minutes apart early in the fourth quarter after Winfield had closed within 35-14.
“That’s the first time Noah Vellaithambi’s started,’’ Mays said. “I thought he did a really nice job. We’ve got to clean up the interceptions, but that’s something we can fix. I thought our line kind of controlled the line of scrimmage, and that’s real important to us. I was pleased with our effort overall.’’
Dean, who has several Division I scholarship offers, caught two passes for 69 yards in his Hurricane debut and added 23 yards on four rushing attempts. Dues caught three passes for 20 yards.
Winfield, which was also led by a new coach (Eddie Smolder), ran the ball 62 times for 199 yards, but completed only 3 of 14 passes for 79 yards with two interceptions.
Still, the Generals were able to dominate the time of possession, even though some of that was due to Hurricane’s quick-strike attack and a 34-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Redskins defensive back Bryson Murrell in the second quarter.
“We had a lot of first downs,’’ Smolder said, “and we moved the ball at times. We were just inconsistent sustaining drives. You play a good team, you’ve got to be able to sustain drives. But we’ll get better, keep working. We’re not going to hang our heads.
“This was a good [Hurricane] football team. We didn’t play how we wanted, but we’ll reload this weekend, watch film and get ready for [Herbert] Hoover next week. We worked hard for this moment, but it didn’t work out the way we wanted it to. But we’re not going to quit or lay down. That’s not in our culture. We’ll keep fighting and keep getting better each week.’’
Bray Boggs, Winfield’s top returning receiver, got a lot of run in the backfield Friday and led the Generals with 16 carries for 96 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to make the score 28-7. In addition, Boggs caught a 30-yard pass and returned four kickoffs 80 yards.
Also for the Generals, Caden Beam carried 17 times for 56 yards and scored on a 5-yard run with two seconds remaining in the game. Winfield’s other score came on a 5-yard run by backup quarterback Hayden Hinkle. Brycen Brown hit on 3 of 12 passes for 79 yards with two interceptions.