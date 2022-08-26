Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

WINFIELD -- Hurricane had something old, something new, something borrowed … and its offense blew up in Friday night’s opener.

Jeremiah Riffle carried 21 times for 190 yards and four touchdowns and Noah Vellaithambi threw for 230 yards and two scores as the Redskins continued their domination of Putnam County rival Winfield with a 48-21 victory in front of a near-capacity crowd estimated at 3,500.

Reach Rick Ryan at rickryan@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RickRyanWV on Twitter.

Preps Sports Reporter