Hurricane vs GW
Hurricane’s Mondrell Dean (4) picks up a loose ball and scores a touchdown in the Redskins’ win over George Washington.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

HURRICANE — Having beaten Class AA Winfield and winless Capital in its first two games, Hurricane entered a Friday night showdown against fellow unbeaten George Washington looking to make a statement.

In all facets, the Redskins delivered just that.

