20221015 cm football 12.jpg
Hurricane’s Tyshawn Dues (0) speeds downfield after making a catch against Cabell Midland.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HURRICANE — Sometimes football teams blare music over their stadium speakers to simulate crowd noise.

If Hurricane does that this week, the song might be Taylor Swift’s “Shake it Off.” Not the most manly of tunes, to be sure, but that’s the attitude the No. 4 Redskins (8-2) are taking into their Class AAA playoff opener at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home vs. No. 13 University (7-3).