Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

After a Week 4 loss, Hurricane took out some frustration on St. Albans on Friday.

No. 7 Hurricane put the pedal to the medal from the get-go to earn a 50-0 win over the No. 28 Red Dragons at Crawford Field.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.