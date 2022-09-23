After a Week 4 loss, Hurricane took out some frustration on St. Albans on Friday.
No. 7 Hurricane put the pedal to the medal from the get-go to earn a 50-0 win over the No. 28 Red Dragons at Crawford Field.
Jeremiah Riffle and Elijah Rivera combined for five touchdowns in the rout and Hurricane (4-1) held St. Albans (0-4) to 32 total yards.
Riffle rushed seven times for 94 yards and caught one 52-yard pass for 146 total yards and three total touchdowns. Rivera rushed nine times for 114 yards and two touchdowns.
Hurricane quarterback Noah Vellaithambi completed 5 of 10 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns.
“I thought our kids did what we asked them to do,” Hurricane coach Donnie Mays said. “They executed really well. It got out of hand really quick and we got to play a lot of young guys and get them out there and see what they can do. In the second half we shortened the game a little bit to try and get out of here healthy and that’s what we did.”
“They’re pretty good,” St. Albans coach Willie Washington said of the Redskins. “We have to start blocking a little bit better. It wasn’t anything they hadn’t seen. They have to believe in what they’re taught and give 100% every play. We can’t keep the focus to finish a football game.”
Vellaithambi found Ty Dues for a 64-yard touchdown pass for a Hurricane touchdown less than a minute into the game.
After forcing a punt, Hurricane took over on its own 41 and on the first play of the drive Riffle rushed 59 yards for a score. Caleb Johnson’s kick was good and Hurricane led 14-0.
St. Albans fumbled on its next possession and Hurricane took over on its own 39. Three plays into the drive, Vellaithambi found Bryson Murrell for a 42-yard touchdown and Hurricane took a 21-0 lead with seven minutes left in the first quarter.
After Hurricane got another defensive stop, Riffle caught a 52-yard touchdown pass from Villaithambi to give Hurricane a 28-0 lead. Hurricane’s final touchdown of the first quarter came via a Rivera 86-yard touchdown run and Hurricane took a 35-0 lead with a minute left in the first quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff, St. Albans kick returner Eli Littlejohn was tackled inside the 10 on the return and a couple of plays into the drive Andrew Thomas was sacked in the end zone for a safety to give Hurricane a 37-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
In the second, Hurricane scored two more touchdowns on a Riffle 4-yard rush and a Rivera 5-yard rush. Hurricane had a 50-0 lead at halftime.
In the second half, the quarters were shortened to eight minutes each and there was a running clock in the fourth quarter.
Neither team scored for the remainder of the game and the 50-0 score went final.
Mays said he’s looking ahead to next week’s home game against Princeton.
“We know we’re a good football team and we’re going to continue to work,” Mays said. “That’s a good Princeton football team and we’ll be prepared.”