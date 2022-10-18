Hurricane's climb to the top of Class AAA football in West Virginia is complete ... kind of.
The Redskins (6-1), who have been among the top 10 in the state playoff ratings since they first appeared after week 3, are now tied for the No. 1 spot in AAA with Parkersburg South (6-1) with identical 12.86 ratings through eight weeks of the 11-week regular season.
Hurricane visits Riverside Friday night while Parkersburg South is at Greenbrier East.
The top 16 in the final playoff ratings qualify for the state playoffs in each of the three classifications, while the top eight earn home-field choice in the opening round.
Rounding out the densely packed top eight in AAA are Huntington (6-1, 12.47), Spring Valley (6-1, 12.43), Bridgeport (6-1, 11.86), Martinsburg (5-2, 11.75) and Cabell Midland (6-2, 10.57).
George Washington and Wheeling Park, both 5-2 with 10.29 ratings, are tied for No. 9. GW faces a tough test Friday at Spring Valley.
The top six in Class AA remain unchanged from a week ago, starting with No. 1 Scott (7-0, 12.14). Behind the Skyhawks are Roane County (7-0, 11.57), Independence (7-0, 11.43), North Marion (7-1, 10.88), Winfield (6-1, 10.14) and Frankfort (6-1, 9.57).
Winfield, which visits Nitro (2-5) Friday, has a home game against Scott scheduled for Oct. 28.
The only other Kanawha Valley school among the top 16 in Class AA is No. 13 Herbert Hoover (4-2, 7.50). The Huskies host Mingo Central (3-4) Friday.
There wasn't much movement in Class A either, with Williamstown (7-0, 11.00), Wheeling Central (7-0, 9.71), James Monroe (7-0, 9.29) and Doddridge County (7-0, 8.86).
Four more unbeatens hold down the 5-8 spots in Class A -- Wahama (8-0, 8.75), Cameron (8-0, 8.75), Tucker County (7-0, 8.71) and Van (7-0, 7.71).
