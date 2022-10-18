Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Hurricane's climb to the top of Class AAA football in West Virginia is complete ... kind of.

The Redskins (6-1), who have been among the top 10 in the state playoff ratings since they first appeared after week 3, are now tied for the No. 1 spot in AAA with Parkersburg South (6-1) with identical 12.86 ratings through eight weeks of the 11-week regular season.

Nick Scala is HD Media's regional night sports editor. He can be reached at 304-348-7947 or nickscala@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @nick_scala319.