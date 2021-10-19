HURRICANE -- Hurricane has taken a turn for the better.
A three-game win streak has Hurricane High School's football team optimistic as the Redskins (4-3) make a late-season push for the Class AAA playoffs. Hurricane is No. 13 in this week's AAA ratings and a victory over Capital (1-6) when the teams meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Redskins Stadium could strengthen Hurricane's confidence and postseason hopes.
All hasn't been perfect, as coach Jeremy Taylor said his team "muddled through" a 54-8 victory over St. Albans. The Redskins performed better a week later, winning 42-30 at Parkersburg for Hurricane's first triumph at Stadium Field. Hurricane followed with a 34-6 win at Lincoln County.
Taylor isn't about to crow, as St. Albans, Parkersburg and Lincoln County are a combined 8-15 this season. After opening with a 48-10 rout of Putnam County rival Winfield, though, the Redskins faced a rugged stretch of No. 1 Huntington High, then-No. 4 George Washington and No. 7 Cabell Midland. Hurricane lost all three by a combined 117-39. Putting up 25 points on the Knights' defense, however, was a bright spot in what was looking to be a dismal season.
Winning at Parkersburg further boosted the Redskins' self-esteem.
"It's a big first step," Taylor said of his team's improvement. "We're getting better."
Now comes a showdown with Capital, a proud program with a rich history but a struggling 2021 squad. Still, the Cougars have been a Parkersburg-like nemesis for Hurricane. Capital has won in dominant fashion seven straight games in the series. The Redskins last victory over the Cougars was 23-20 in 2012.
Beating Capital is crucial, as Hurricane closes with defending state champion South Charleston and always powerful Spring Valley.
Hurricane's rise has coincided with the improvement of senior quarterback Ismael Borrero. A prolific passer since his freshman season, Borrero has run for 181 yards on 12 carries in his last three games. Some of those carries were by design, others the result of escaping a pass rush and picking up positive yardage.
"Our offensive line is young and we're not very big," Taylor said. "Sometimes [Borrero] has to run and he can do that."
Taylor said Borerro, also a star pitcher on Hurricane's powerful baseball team, is athletic enough to do damage with his arm or legs. The veteran coach even compared him to some stars past from, of all teams, Capital.