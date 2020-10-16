It’s only four games into the season, but Hurricane may already be facing the two best Class AAA running backs in the state.
The Redskins, who ran into Cabell Midland’s Jakob Caudill last week, tackle Musselman’s Blake Hartman Saturday when a pair of AAA playoff hopefuls meet in Hurricane. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.
Hurricane (2-1) stands 13th in the state playoff ratings heading into the game, six spots behind Musselman (5-1). The top 16 in each class qualify for the postseason.
Caudill, who rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns against Hurricane a week ago, is one of two returning first-team All-State running backs from last season. The other is Hartman, who has gained 1,150 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground through six games for the Applemen from the Eastern Panhandle.
“He’s a horse,’’ Hurricane coach Jeremy Taylor said of Hartman. “A big old horse, and he runs like one, too. He pulled away from Martinsburg [defenders], and those kids aren’t slow. He’s a heck of a player, one of the best running backs in the state and maybe the best, and there are some pretty good ones.’’
The Skins also have to concern themselves with Applemen quarterback Caleb Hardy, who has thrown for 379 yards and one score and run for five TDs. Hardy is completing 88 percent of his pass attempts (28 of 32) and averages more than 7 yards per carry.
“He reminds me of the Parkersburg quarterback [Bryson Singer] because he can really run, too,’’ Taylor said of Hardy. “He gets overshadowed by Hartman, but he’s a good quarterback.’’
Hurricane hopes to be back near full strength Saturday with the return of running back-linebacker Tyrone Washington, who sat out the 28-20 loss to Cabell Midland after coming in close contact with a possible COVID-19 positive student. Receiver JT James (foot) is also on the mend.
Quarterback Ismael Borrero fuels the Redskins offense with 551 yards passing and 10 touchdown tosses through three games, and has also run for three scores. Washington (205 yards in two games) is the top rusher and Chase Hager (15 catches, 193 yards, two TDs) heads up a balanced corps of receivers.
The thing Taylor’s noticed most about Musselman is the experience in its starting lineup.
“The No. 1 thing is how many seniors they play,’’ Taylor said. “I think on defense, it’s eight or nine seniors. For us on defense, we start seven sophomores, two juniors and two seniors. So they’ve definitely got the experience.’’
Cabell Midland (4-0) at George Washington (1-1): This game set for Saturday was called off Friday because of the stay-at-home health advisory issued in Cabell County for accelerated community spread of COVID-19.
No makeup date has been determined.