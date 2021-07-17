Say this for the inaugural Mountain State Athletic Conference 7-on-7 football tournament. It might not have had a true champion, but it sure was memorable.
Heavy thunderstorms rolled into the area around Riverside High School during the tournament semifinals Saturday, wiping out the final two games and leaving the eight-team event without an undisputed winner.
Hurricane was later determined as the champion for going 3-0 in pool play.
Prior to that, there were other fireworks as scuffles broke out in two games simultaneously, and moments later, another pool play game between Capital and Roane County was canceled for unsportsmanlike play.
The 7-on-7 event, which began Thursday with four eight-team regionals, was set up to take the place of the MSAC Grid-o-rama, a series of preseason scrimmages between league teams that was discontinued in 2019.
Hurricane made it farther than anyone else in the first-year 7-on-7 tournament, eking out a 14-13 victory against Parkersburg South in the first semifinal Saturday when a late 2-point conversion by the Patriots was broken up. George Washington led Spring Valley 7-6 not even halfway into the second semifinal, but the Timberwolves were inside the 10-yard line when heavy rain and lightning halted play for good.
The top two teams in each of the four-team pools advanced to the semifinals. Hurricane went unbeaten in three Pool A games, and Spring Valley was 2-0-1 in Pool B. George Washington went 2-1 in Pool A, losing only to Hurricane 20-16. South was 2-1 in Pool B, falling to Spring Valley 20-14.
Even though it was mainly an exhibition event during the state’s three-week summer practice period and it took place on a day when temperatures soared into upper 80s, players flashed high energy.
As pool play wound down, skirmishes broke out in two games virtually at once. Each 20-minute game took place on a 40-yard field, so two pool play games were contested at the same time.
Some pushing and arguing took place in the South-Riverside game after a player was shoved hard to the ground out of bounds. Games are set up to be one-hand touch. Just a few seconds later, a fight started in the Hurricane-GW game as two players wrestled on the ground and were joined by others in a rugby-type scrum.
“It’s a competitive game. It’s tough,’’ said GW coach Steve Edwards Jr.
Hurricane coach Jeremy Taylor agreed, and said he had previously warned his players about keeping their cool.
“If you’re going to play, you might as well play to win,’’ Taylor said. “There was a little bit of roughhousing — our kids were just as guilty as everybody else.
“I told my kids ‘If you’re getting held when we’re running plays on offense, don’t complain because I’m not going to listen to you. You’re probably going to hold, too, and I’m not going to listen to them complain, either.’ There’s no dirty play, but if you play touch in your backyard, people are going to get knocked down.’’
Most coaches agreed that the passing-only aspect of 7-on-7s doesn’t resemble actual football, but it does help get athletes adjusted to the level of play they’ll see when the season kicks off.
“We’re youthful in a lot of spots,’’ Edwards said, “but they’ve done a great job picking things up and realizing it’s a tough grind here in high school than what they’re used to. They answered the call, and I’m really proud of them, really pleased with all of them.
“Our kids played hard, have had a hard summer. We put them through the wringer. We played a lot and got a lot of work done. We’ll go two more days next week and work toward our first opponent. I’m pleased with our progress, I really am.’’
Taylor appreciated the competition on a day when the MSAC tried to have something for everyone, with a Lineman Challenge and Quarterback Challenge also going on Saturday at Riverside.
“I thought we got some good competition in,’’ Taylor said. “It’s a lot different when you get the linemen involved in the game, but there were a lot of great teams here. Almost every game could have went either way, especially the semifinals.
“I’m proud of the guys. They competed, and that’s all we wanted.’’
Prior to the 7-on-7 games, the Quarterback Challenge was held, sending players through a timed obstacle course while throwing a series of passes on the run. Abe Fenwick of GW won the event, followed by Trey Dunn (South Charleston) and Ismael Borrero (Hurricane).
The Lineman Challenge was staged in one end zone while the 7-on-7 games were being contested, with players competing in a tug of war, bench press, tire flip and sled pull. Parkersburg won the event, with Parkersburg South placing second and GW third.
Players and coaches received a postgame meal courtesy of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes of the Kanawha Valley and surrounding counties.