HURRICANE -- Donnie Mays' voice sounded like two miles of bad road might feel.
The Hurricane High School football coach battled one of the many bugs going around Thursday, but he promised to be on the Redskins' sideline Friday for his team's biggest game of the season, a home showdown with Huntington.
"I'll be there," Mays said. "It's going to be fun."
Both teams are 8-1 entering the Mountain State Athletic Conference championship game. Hurricane enters No. 2 in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission playoff ratings with a 13.78 rating. The defending MSAC champion Highlanders (13.67) come in at No. 3. Both trail No. 1 Parkersburg South (8-1, 14.00) heading into the final weekend of the regular season.
Depending on the outcomes of games featuring No. 1 Parkersburg South and No. 8 Princeton, No. 9 Mussleman and No. 19 Parkersburg, and No. 6 George Washington and No. 14 Woodrow Wilson, the Huntington-Hurricane winner could finish atop the SSAC rankings.
Neither the Highlanders nor Redskins can control anything other than what happens in their game. Mays said that's plenty. Both feature explosive offenses and stout defenses.
"Each play comes with its own weight," Mays said. "When one is over, it's on to the next one. They have so many weapons it's hard to isolate how to defend them. We have to make tackles in space. Their guys are tremendous players."
Mays said limiting Huntington begins with making quarterback Gavin Lochow uncomfortable. The University of Dayton commit has rushed for 704 yards and seven touchdowns on 65 carries and completed 85 of 129 passes for 1,582 yards and 25 touchdowns, with two interceptions. If Hurricane can't get to Lochow, he can make the Redskins miserable.
Wide receiver Wayne Harris, whom Mays coached last season when both were at South Charleston, has caught 36 passes for 715 yards and 12 touchdowns. Malik McNeely has 14 receptions for 379 yards and six scores. Zah Jackson and Myles Meadors each have 11 catches. Jackson has run for 880 yards and 12 touchdowns on 72 carries.
The Highlanders' standouts will be challenged by a defense led by star linebackers Montrell Dean and Lucas Rippetoe, who hope to get the ball back to an offense led by senior running back Jeremiah Riffle, who has carried 159 times for 1,635 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Sophomore quarterback Noah Vellaithambi has completed 97 of 163 passes for 1,732 yards and 18 touchdowns with six interceptions. Sophomore Tyshawn Dues is the Redskins' top receiver, with 27 catches for 640 yards and eight touchdowns, although Hurricane features four other players -- Rippetoe, Heath Montgomery, Laron Dues and Bryson Murrell -- who have combined for 58 receptions for 804 yards and eight TDs.
Mays said he's excited for Hurricane's fans, who are experiencing an MSAC title game for the first time. He said the contest might be the program's biggest since 2008 when he coached at South Charleston and the Black Eagles visited the Redskins with both at 6-0. South Charleston won that one 21-14.
"Huntington's been there before," Mays said. "We expect it to be a packed house, maybe the largest crowd the school has ever seen. It's a historic game."
