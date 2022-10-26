Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Hurricane football coach Donnie Mays leads the No. 2-rated Redskins into battle Friday night against South Charleston, where he served as head coach for nine seasons.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Hurricane coach Donnie Mays will lead his team into battle against a football program with which he’s very familiar.

Mays, who was the head man at South Charleston for nine seasons (2013-2021), will face off against the Black Eagles for the first time as head coach of the Redskins Friday at Hurricane High. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

