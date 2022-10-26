Hurricane coach Donnie Mays will lead his team into battle against a football program with which he’s very familiar.
Mays, who was the head man at South Charleston for nine seasons (2013-2021), will face off against the Black Eagles for the first time as head coach of the Redskins Friday at Hurricane High. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Mays took the position as Hurricane head coach after amassing a 5-6 record in 2021 in his final year at the helm of the Black Eagles.
In his first season Hurricane, Mays has coached the Redskins to a 7-1 record and No. 2 ranking in Class AAA. Mays said coaching against South Charleston (1-7) will be a new experience for him.
“It’ll be unique,” Mays said. “That’s a first for me to face a team that I’ve been with for 16 years. I have a lot of fond memories of the place and a lot of great friendships and it was a good time that I had over there. But sports are sports. Football is football. I’m at a new place and I’m happy to be here and I’m excited for the opportunities that lie in front of me. This is another game and we have to go out and give our best shot to come out on top. It will be one to remember.”
Then-Hurricane coach Jeremy Taylor led Hurricane over Mays and South Charleston 28-27 last year. South Charleston has a 15-9 all-time record against Hurricane and the Black Eagles have won four of the last six matchups between the teams.
Hurricane may have the advantage this year as South Charleston is young and inexperienced while Hurricane is experienced and deep.
Despite that, Mays isn’t overlooking the Black Eagles and acknowledged the strong defensive line featuring three-star recruit Mari Lawton.
“It’s one of the best D-lines that we’ll face all year,” Mays said. “Those guys up front do a really good job.”
South Charleston is coming into the game with some momentum, too, as the Black Eagles won their first game last week in a 19-17 victory over St. Albans.
Hurricane is coming off a 44-7 rout of Riverside but Mays wasn’t thrilled with his team’s performance as the Redskins allowed the Warriors to take an early 7-0 lead after Braydin Ward returned a fumble 70 yards for a touchdown. Hurricane answered with 44 unanswered points.
Mays said it will be good to be back home. Hurricane’s last home game was on. Oct. 7.
“I think playing at home is a big advantage,” Mays said. “It always helps you whenever you can play at home because you have your crowd behind you. Last week had an eerie dead feeling to it. There was nothing really exciting about anything going on. We were trying to get the kids amped up. It took them a while to get going and they finally did. You can’t do that if you want to be a great football team and I explained that to them.
“Those are learning opportunities for our kids. It doesn’t matter who you play in this conference, you’re going to get everybody’s best shot. Last week Riverside got on us 7-0 before we woke up.”
Hurricane running back Jeremiah Riffle leads the Mountain State Athletic Conference with 148 carries for 1,483 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Quarterback Noah Vellaithambi has completed 86 of 152 passes for 1,606 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions.