Hurricane coach Jeremy Taylor doesn’t need a record book to tell him about his team’s history against Parkersburg, the 16-time state championship program.
“We’ve never beaten them there in the history of the school,” Taylor said. “We’ve beaten them twice, and both times it was here. It’s a big first step.”
Hurricane is 2-7 all-time versus Parkersburg, 0-5 at Stadium Field and 2-2 at Redskin Stadium. The Redskins (2-3), tied for 19th this week in the Class AAA playoff ratings, make that trek back to Wood County Friday for another date with the Big Reds. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Hurricane won last year 60-36 in a contest that produced video-game-like numbers. Redskins quarterback Ismael Borrero threw for 286 yards and seven touchdowns, hooking up three times for scores with Chase Hager (seven catches, 120 yards) and Lucas Rippetoe (three catches, 62 yards). Bryson Singer, then playing QB for Parkersburg, carried 20 times for 270 yards and four TDs.
Singer has since moved to more of a wideout/running back spot for coach Mike Byus and the Big Reds (2-3), who are 18th in the AAA ratings.
“The Singer kid will definitely be the best athlete on the field,” Taylor said. “They’re big up front and physical, and have got decent skill guys. Since Coach Byus took over, he can take the worst situations and still look pretty good. I know they’ve lost skill guys to transfer or broken appendages, but they still beat Capital and Parkersburg South.
“Until we improve up front, we’ll always be at a disadvantage on line play right now. We’re getting better, but we’re young and undersized. We’ve just got to work through what we do well, and we’ve gotten better every week.”
Chapmanville (1-4) at Herbert Hoover (5-0): The unbeaten Huskies, winning by an average of 44 points a game, seek their first 6-0 start since 1977, when Hoover went 10-0 in the regular season. The Tigers, however, can put some points on the board, as they average nearly 22 points per game. These teams didn’t play last year, and Chapmanville has taken the last three meetings.
Riverside (0-4) at St. Albans (1-4): The Warriors return to the site of their lone win from last season, a 15-0 victory at Crawford Field in which they held the Red Dragons to 163 yards of total offense. Jake Walker also ran for a touchdown in that contest for the Warriors. Riverside has won the last three games in this series by a total score of 108-12.
Sissonville (1-4) at Poca (3-0): The Dots can even their all-time series with the Indians, who currently lead this rivalry 35-34-2. Sissonville, with four straight losses, has played several games short-handed this season, first to COVID-19 quarantine, then mostly to injuries last week against Hoover. Poca enters the game fifth in the AA playoff ratings.
Logan (3-2) at Nitro (0-5): One of the Wildcats’ closest games last year was a 22-14 loss at Logan. Braxton Smith had his first career 100-yard rushing game for Nitro last week, finishing with 114 yards and a TD in a loss at Wayne. Wildcats quarterback Jordan Hayes leads the Cardinal Conference in passing with 1,009 yards.
Buffalo (1-2) at Man (2-2): The Bison hope to get their offense cranked up after scoring only nine points total in their last two games. The Hillbillies won this matchup last season 19-14 as Jeremiah Harless threw a pair of touchdown passes, one of them 43 yards to Justin Grimmett.
Spring Valley (4-1) at Huntington (5-0): They don’t get much bigger than this in Class AAA as the No. 1 Highlanders host the No. 8 Timberwolves. The neighboring rivals didn’t play last year, and Spring Valley has won the last four meetings.