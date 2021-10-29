HURRICANE — In a crucial late-season matchup of playoff hopefuls, homestanding Hurricane battled its way to a 28-27 victory over South Charleston Friday night at Redskin Stadium.
The Redskins benefited from a blocked extra-point kick in the fourth quarter to hold on for the win, which was greatly enhanced by shutting down the Black Eagles in the second half.
“We’re always a second-half defensive team. I told my coaching staff we are going to make adjustments at halftime,” said Redskin coach Jeremy Taylor. “We always put it away at the end. We played great on special teams and got the win.”
The Redskins trailed 21-14 at the half but turned it around in the second half on the running of Elijah Rivera, who finished with 176 yards on 17 carries.
The Black Eagles moved the ball well for most of the night, but penalties stopped their drives at times in the second half when they did muster some offense against the Hurricane defense. Mondrell Dean gained large chunks of yardage throughout the game, allowing All-State quarterback Trey Dunn to consistently find sure-handed receiver Wayne Harris open down the sidelines.
Although Hurricane (6-3) only ran three offensive plays in the first quarter, it opened the scoring when JT James recovered a high punt snap in the end zone after the Black Eagle punter unsuccessfully tried to take the safety by kicking the ball through the back of the end zone.
However, No. 10 South Charleston (5-4) immediately drove downfield in less than two minutes, scoring on a Dean 10-yard run to even the score at 7.
Both teams traded scores in the second quarter as Harris grabbed a 19-yard Dunn toss and the Redskins answering with a long penalty-aided drive that ended in a 3-yard scoring scamper by Brogan Brown.
As the half came to a close, the Black Eagles’ offensive line began taking control as Dean, who amassed 120 rushing yards in the first half, began ripping off large chunks of yardage leading his team on a 91-yard drive with 1:50 to play. Dunn found Harris for the final 9 yards of the drive, putting the Black Eagles up 21-14 at the break.
The Redskins came out in the second half on fire as Rivera ran 53 yards to the 1-yard line, with Brown punching it in from 3 yards again and James going in from 6 yards away to put Hurricane up 28-21.
The Black Eagles scored on the first play of the fourth quarter to make it 28-27, but their extra point kick was blocked, putting them in desperation mode to get the ball back and score. They moved the ball to midfield late in the fourth quarter but lost the ball on downs with less than a minute to go.
Each team featured a quarterback who went over 2,000 yards passing for the season, as Dunn threw for 169 yards and Ismael Borrero 227.
The No. 12 Redskins end their regular-season slate at Spring Valley next week, hoping for a chance at qualifying for the field of 16 in the Class AAA state playoffs.
The Black Eagles’ Dean was the leading rusher with 161 yards on 15 carries, with Harris adding 115 yards on 11 catches. South Charleston will wind down its regular season at home against Woodrow Wilson, needing a win to help its playoff chances.