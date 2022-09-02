HURRICANE — Capital head football coach Mark Mason saw an opportunity come early in Friday’s high school Mountain State Athletic Conference contest at Hurricane but let the chance slip away.
After punting to end the first series of the game, the Cougars recovered a fumble by the Redskins on the return at the Hurricane 38-yard line. A turnover on downs by Mason’s offense, however, ended a chance to take an early lead, and instead left the Cougars with a 48-0 loss to the Redskins.
“That’s exactly the break that we need to get our guys going,” Mason said. “We had them right where we wanted them, and we just got to learn how to finish.”
The turnover did delay Hurricane getting into an offensive flow for the game, though its defense was more than ready to do its part.
The Redskins held Capital to 57 yards of total offense in the game, according to unofficial game statistics, and limited the Cougars to six first downs.
Hurricane (2-0, 1-0 MSAC) didn’t score until the second quarter, but it had a 14-0 lead at halftime and stretched that to 34-0 by the end of the third period. In the fourth quarter, it had a running clock.
“We didn’t have the football a lot in the first half,” Hurricane head coach Donnie Mays said. “I know at one point we ran eight plays and that was the [end of the first] quarter.”
Mays said his team’s no-huddle, hurry-up offense ended up wearing Capital down. The scheme also got six different Redskins players into the end zone.
The first score came on a 10-yard slant from quarterback Noah Vellaithambi to Tyshawn Dues, who scampered the remaining 59 yards for the game’s first score.
A trick play that saw offensive lineman Da’Ron Parks get a 15-yard scoring run set the halftime score.
Mondrell Dean opened scoring in the third quarter, followed by Vellaithambi’s 5-yard TD run, then the first of Elijah Rivera’s two scores.
Rivera’s second opened scoring in the fourth quarter and started a running clock with Hurricane ahead 41-0. A.J. Gregory ended the scoring with a 10-yard TD just moments before the game ended.
Hurricane will have its toughest test to date next Friday with George Washington, while Capital (0-2, 0-1) will have its home opener against Cabell Midland.