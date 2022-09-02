Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HURRICANE — Capital head football coach Mark Mason saw an opportunity come early in Friday’s high school Mountain State Athletic Conference contest at Hurricane but let the chance slip away.

After punting to end the first series of the game, the Cougars recovered a fumble by the Redskins on the return at the Hurricane 38-yard line. A turnover on downs by Mason’s offense, however, ended a chance to take an early lead, and instead left the Cougars with a 48-0 loss to the Redskins.

