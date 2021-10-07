It’s too early to have a playoff elimination game, but Friday’s Hurricane at Lincoln County contest still carries a lot of importance on either side. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Each team carries a 3-3 record and they’re tied for 15th in the latest Secondary School Activities Commission Class AAA ratings. The top 16 in each class at season’s end qualify for the playoffs, so the winner will be on the good side of the cutoff line, and the loser likely not.
Redskins coach Jeremy Taylor realizes his players don’t know a lot about Lincoln County, since their programs haven’t met in 13 years. Hurricane won the only two matchups in back-to-back years, 50-14 in 2007 and 54-26 in 2008. Taylor also doesn’t want his team to categorize the Panthers, who have posted just one winning season in the 15 years of their program.
“I think you’ve got to keep the kids from being overconfident against a team they’re not familiar with,’’ Taylor said. “They think [Lincoln County] used to be double-A and not win a lot of games, but they went [8-2 in 2018].
“We talked to them about not going into this thinking they’re going to roll that big [Hurricane] H on the field, and they’ll lay down. That’s crazy. They’re tough kids. I’ve been watching their offense and defense and they’re not playing like the Lincoln County of old. They spread the ball around and throw it a little bit, and they have a tailback who can make things happen.’’
Isaiah Smith has scored 13 touchdowns for the Panthers, nine rushing, two receiving and two on punt returns. Gabe Bates has thrown for 638 yards and eight TDs. Hurricane’s Ismael Borrero tops the Mountain State Athletic Conference in passing with 1,267 yards.
“This game is on grass,’’ Taylor said, “and we haven’t played on grass yet this year. Our history is not good playing on grass, but I don’t know why. Lots of crazy things could happen going into this game, and we’re going to have to play a good game.’’
Riverside (1-4) at George Washington (3-2): The Patriots won a 35-21 shootout with the Warriors last year, rushing for 204 yards. Andrew Baria led Riverside on the ground in that game with 21 carries for 78 yards. GW looks to enhance its playoff rating, as it enters the game 12th in AAA, four spots out of getting home field.
Cabell Midland (5-1) at Capital (1-4): The Cougars lead this series 19-10, but the Knights prevailed in the most recent meeting, 26-21 two years ago. The games are usually close when these two hook up — 13 of the last 19 games have been decided by nine points or fewer. Midland comes in seventh in the Class AAA ratings.
Parkersburg (2-4) at South Charleston (4-1): It’s hard to believe that these MSAC rivals haven’t met since 2014, which was a 45-20 triumph for the Black Eagles. South Charleston leads the series 10-9, and is trying to improve its status in the SSAC playoff ratings. The Black Eagles hold down the No. 8 position in Class AAA.
St. Albans (1-5) at Ripley (1-5): Two teams toting four-game losing streaks tangle in Jackson County. The Vikings lead this series 9-8 and have won the last two meetings — 42-0 in 2019 and 65-24 in 2018. The Red Dragons, beset by injuries to some of their key players, have scored just 21 points in six games so far this year.
Herbert Hoover (6-0) at Wayne (2-4): These Cardinal Conference teams played every year between 2002-19, with the Pioneers holding a 14-4 series edge, but COVID prevented their game last season. Huskies freshman QB Dane Hatfield has accounted for 1,334 yards of total offense and 15 touchdowns so far this season.
Nitro (0-6) at Clay County (3-1): These programs haven’t hooked up since 1931, so they end a 90-year hiatus in the series. The Panthers enter the game 13th in the Class AA playoff ratings, but their wins have come against teams with a combined 5-10 record. The Wildcats have lost to three teams in the top 17 of the AA ratings.
Buffalo (1-3) at Tyler Consolidated (3-2): This is the fifth meeting between these programs since 2013, with the Silver Knights holding a 3-1 series edge. The Bison, however, won last year 38-8 at home as Chase Lovejoy ran 15 times for 103 yards and one touchdown and Dalton Jones had scoring receptions of 54 and 46 yards.
Woodrow Wilson (2-3) at Huntington (6-0): The Highlanders, No. 1 in Class AAA, seek their first 7-0 start since 2017 against the Flying Eagles, who are 2-0 against teams with losing records and 0-3 versus teams with winning records. Huntington has won the last 10 games in this series, and just one was decided by one possession.