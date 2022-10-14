Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

ONA — Cabell Midland homecoming queen Naudia Cremeans was lovely, but Hurricane's football team was dazzling.

The Redskins (6-1) rushed for 271 yards and passed for 201 in a 35-14 victory over Cabell Midland (5-2) Friday night at the Castle. Jeremiah Riffle ran 30 times for 243 yards and Lucas Rippetoe caught four passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns for Hurricane.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.