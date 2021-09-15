HUNTINGTON -- Huntington High appears as if it has stuck it to Hurricane twice already in this young football season.
Not only did the Highlanders clobber the Redskins 38-0 on Sept. 3, Huntington also rallied to beat Cabell Midland 21-17 last week. Now, Hurricane has to entertain the angry Knights at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
"We've had some difficult moments the last 45 days, not just the last two games," Redskins coach Jeremy Taylor said. "We've had a lot of bad things happen to us. We're still trying to find ourselves."
Where Hurricane doesn't want to find itself is on the end of 18-play, 80-yard touchdown drives. Cabell Midland is capable of those defense-deflating, morale-breaking treks that wear down opponents. Last week, the Knights ran Jackson Fetty 46 times for 206 yards, pounding the ball up the middle continually in racking up 399 yards, 387 rushing.
That the Highlanders escaped with a victory despite running 25 plays to Cabell Midland's 67 is an anomaly unlikely to repeat itself.
"With Cabell Midland, you know what you're going to get," Taylor said. "They're not going to come out and surprise us with five wide receivers. They're going to pound the ball. They've been doing the same thing for 10 or 12 years."
Taylor said he understands why the ground-oriented Knights operate as they do. It works.
"You stop them for 2 yards and their back falls forward for two more," Taylor said. "On fourth-and-1, they're going for it. They're happy with a 3-yard gain because on fourth down they go for it and get a first down."
Hurricane middle linebacker Brogan Brown, one of the better defenders in the state, likely will be key in trying to slow Cabell Midland's running back trio of Fetty, Mason Moran and Chandler Schmidt, as well as quarterback Ryan Wolfe. Brown, though, will need help.
"Everything goes through their fullback and eventually, you have to stop them," Taylor said. "You have to try to get them in second-and-long."
After starting the season with a 48-10 victory over Winfield, Hurricane has lost to Huntington and 35-14 to George Washington. The Redskins, though, are one of the few programs to experience a modicum of success against the Knights. Hurricane has won two of the last five in the series, emerging victorious in 2016 (34-31) and 2018 (40-10). The last two games have been close, with Cabell Midland winning 20-16 in 2019 and 28-20 last season.
