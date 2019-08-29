After finishing their preseason scrimmages on high notes, Putnam County rivals Hurricane and Winfield look to keep the momentum going in their season opener Friday at Redskin Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
While Hurricane was polishing off a 34-21 victory against South Charleston in its final scrimmage on Saturday (after taking a commanding 34-0 halftime lead), the Generals were earning a 22-18 verdict over Mingo Central in their last preseason match.
The Redskins last week unveiled what they hope is a strong complement to the hard running of senior tailback Christian Hill, as they began the scrimmage against SC in a five-wide receiver spread formation. Quarterback Austin Womack hit on 15 of 18 passes for 170 yards and three touchdowns in just under one half.
It was a welcome sight for coach Jeremy Taylor, whose offense managed less than 66 yards per game passing last season. The Redskin attack became predictable, even with the production of Hill, who ran for 1,525 yards and 10 TDs.
“They’ll have to get ready for the spread, and they’ll have to get ready for Christian,’’ Taylor said. “Last year, they only had to get ready for him. So maybe we can make them do something else.’’
Winfield also appear to sport a balanced offense behind junior running back John Covert (1,184 yards, 16 TDs last season) and senior quarterback Nick Vance. In last week’s scrimmage, Vance was 9 of 13 passing for 87 yards and a TD and carried 10 times for 118 yards and another score. The Generals’ first-team offense scored touchdowns on all three of their first-half possessions.
“In their first [scrimmage], they ran some spread stuff and they ran some of that Ram set they like to do,’’ Taylor said, mentioning the Generals’ single-wing offshoot. “So we’ll have to get ready for both, just like teams getting ready for us.
“If we’re going to have a big-time season, we’re going to have to have more balance. Maybe we’ll throw it a lot and have some fun with it. Our quarterback’s pretty good and we’ve got five good receivers. Hey, why not throw it?’’
Class AAA Hurricane has dominated its recent series with AA Winfield, winning 23 of the last 24 meetings. The Generals’ most recent victory came in 2009.
Cabell Midland at St. Albans: The Knights have made over their offense, having lost rushing leader Ivan Vaughn and quarterback Jayce Gould. QB duties are now shared by two newbies, Division I cornerback prospect J.J. Roberts and basketball standout Chandler Schmidt. Jakob Caudill and Isaiah Vaughn, Ivan’s younger brother, are the top runners. For the Red Dragons, Caden McCoy returns at QB after turning in 1,082 yards of total offense last year. Speedy Jaimelle Claytor, whose 2018 season was cut short by injury, is again at running back for SA.
Riverside at Woodrow Wilson: The Flying Eagles lead the series 8-7 courtesy of their 21-6 victory last year, which made it five triumphs over the last seven games with the Warriors. Riverside returns firepower in running back Caden Easterling (1,207 yards, seven TDs last year) and quarterback Javante Elzy (590 yards passing, seven TDs). Woodrow’s Lamont Lee, a stout 5-foot-9, 230-pound senior running back, carried 12 times for 117 yards and two TDs in last week’s scrimmage against St. Albans, including a 64-yard scoring burst.
Poca at Nitro: The Dots won this matchup last season 38-8 as Ethan Payne went wild — he ran 10 times for 201 yards and two scores, caught five passes from Jay Cook for 113 yards and another TD and also threw a 62-yard scoring pass. Payne ran for 1,113 yards and 17 TDs last year and Cook threw for 1,325 yards and 16 scores. The Wildcats return sophomore quarterback Trevor Lowe, who threw for 1,026 yards and four TDs in just eight starts last season. Cameron Foster had an 81-yard TD run in Nitro’s scrimmage a week ago.
Herbert Hoover at Scott: The Huskies’ lone win last season was a 47-0 opening victory against the Skyhawks. Hoover returns its top rusher in senior tailback Ben Kee (1,321 yards, 14 TDs) and QB Nick Grayam takes over directing the Huskies’ veer attack. The Skyhawks welcomed the return of Shane Griffith, the winningest coach in program history who stepped down in 2015 after nine Class AA playoff berths, including six in a row. Michael Clay is back at quarterback after a broken collarbone sidelined him much of last season.
Greenbrier West at Buffalo: The Cavaliers and Bison have met eight times, with each claiming four wins. West prevailed last year 42-0, holding Buffalo to 66 net yards. The Bison features a lot of returning talent on offense with running back Eli Brock (607 rushing yards, five TDs), QB Jackson England (630 passing yards, four TDs) and receiver David Whittington (13 catches, 256 yards, one TD). Noah Brown, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound running back, gained nearly 1,000 yards last season for West.
Logan at Man: The Wildcats have taken three straight in this series, winning 20-14 last year. Logan lost a lot of skill position talent, but returns seven experienced linemen. The Hillbillies return QB Caleb Milton and receiver Sam Milton, brothers who combined for an 84-yard touchdown pass last year at Logan.
Parkersburg South at Ripley: The Vikings return just two full-time starters on both offense and defense from last season’s 10-win team that reached the Class AAA playoff quarterfinals. One of them is versatile Dalton Myers (330 rushing yards, three TDs; 298 receiving yards, four TDs).