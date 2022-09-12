As a senior leader and two-way player, Hurricane’s Heath Montgomery serves many roles.
Wide receiver. Cornerback.
Yoga instructor.
Snake wrangler.
It’s a unique list of responsibilities Montgomery has accumulated, but certainly, with the Redskins 3-0 and coming off of a big 56-7 win over George Washington, the senior and his teammates are doing something right in the first year under coach Donnie Mays.
“This is a totally different team than I’m used to,” Montgomery said. “It’s a totally different atmosphere not only with the team but in the community. Coach Mays and all the new staff brought in a new atmosphere here and I think everyone is really loving it.”
For Montgomery, just playing again is an accomplishment after he fractured his L3 and L4 vertebrae in a game against Mays and South Charleston last season. In fact, the hit that did the damage was an attempted tackle on Mondrell Dean, who, like Mays, is now at Hurricane.
While the situation was scary in the moment, it has made for some good-natured ribbing between the two seniors this season.
“I wouldn’t necessarily say he broke my back, I would say that I hit him so hard I broke my own back,” Montgomery said. “But he’s one heck of a player. He’s got the heart, got the drive, got the talent -- he’s got everything.”
The ensuing rehab process and some general struggles with flexibility led Montgomery to finally heed his mother’s advice and take up yoga, a discipline with which he quickly fell in love. Since then, Montgomery has passed the practice on to his teammates and it’s become a staple of the Redskins’ practice regimen.
“The funny thing is, he kind of pulled a hamstring during track season and I said, ‘Man, what about yoga?’” Mays said. “He started doing yoga and said, ‘Coach, I feel so flexible right now.’ So then he started teaching it to the rest of the kids. It’s pretty awesome. Everyone gets in there and does it, so it’s a good thing.”
“My mom used to always do yoga in the mornings before I woke up and she told me I needed to start doing it and I fell in love with it,” Montgomery said. “It’s a good bonding experience. Everyone gets some good laughs, we get to breathe, calm our minds and come together as a team.”
Aside with assisting with his team’s flexibility, it didn’t take long for Montgomery to prove his importance to Mays in other ways. Primarily, pest removal.
To hear Mays tell it, he’s not exactly a fan of serpents, so when a black snake infiltrated the Hurricane locker room this summer, he found himself in need of quick assistance. He found it in Montgomery.
“We were walking into the locker room and we have a place where we keep our cleats and it just happened to be down in one of the bottom containers,” Montgomery recalled. “We had seen it and I didn’t know if it was real or not. Someone threw a bottle towards it and it struck the bottle. I got a good look at it, realized it was just a black snake and reached down and grabbed it, picked it up, Coach Mays took a picture of it and I just threw it off into the woods.
“I ain’t afraid of them.”
That was a good thing for Mays, who wouldn’t go nearly that far in describing himself.
“I promise you I will never, ever get near a black snake -- not my thing,” Mays said. “I don’t go near any snake.“
It was certainly a hectic situation, but with a base in yoga and the maturity that comes with being an upperclassmen, Montgomery is able to stay centered in such scenarios. That also pays dividends in Mays’ up-tempo scheme.
And perhaps that’s why Montgomery has flourished thus far, catching five balls for 62 yards with 23 tackles and a pair of pass breakups on defense. For Montgomery’s skill set and makeup, the transition has been hand-in-glove.
“It’s our intensity and our tempo,” Montgomery said. “Everything is fast-paced and intense but also calm at the same time.”