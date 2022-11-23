In football, seldom is there a player who can dominate on both sides of the ball.
Hurricane senior Mondrell Dean has shown he can do exactly that this season as he’s been lights out on defense and is a supplement on offense and he’s helped Hurricane to its first Class AAA state semifinal appearance in school history.
Dean, who mainly plays outside linebacker among other positions on defense, has the second-most total tackles on the team with 127. He has 63 solo tackles and 50 assists with 24 tackles for loss, 37 quarterback hurries, 11 sacks and 11.5 tackles per game. He also has three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Because running back Jeremiah Riffle has rushed 233 times for 2,050 yards and 20 touchdowns, there hasn’t been much need for Dean at the running back position but he still gets some playing time in the backfield.
Dean has rushed 64 times for 551 yards and 15 touchdowns and he averages 50.1 yards per game and 8.6 yards per carry. Dean has also caught 11 passes for 191 yards and touchdown. He averages 17.4 yards per reception.
“I think I can play anywhere,” Dean said. “I can go to the backfield or to the quarterback position, wide receiver. I really can just go out there and just help the team. That’s what I really want to do is just get out there and put the ball in the end zone.”
Dean transferred to Hurricane for his senior year after playing his first three years at South Charleston. Hurricane coach Donnie Mays, who coached at South Charleston for about a decade, is also in his first year with the Redskins after taking the new gig over the winter. So the two are familiar with one another despite being in their first year with a new program.
Mays thinks Dean should be one of the frontrunners for the Kennedy Award, which is given to the best high school football player in West Virginia each year.
“First and foremost, Mondrell defines exactly what people are looking for in the Kennedy Award,” Mays said. “He does everything that he can on defense, he makes tackles, he plays multiple positions. He sparingly plays offense but when he does he’s so impactful that his numbers are that of some kids who start on a lot of teams.
“He’s splitting carries with Riffle and [Elijah] Rivera and he also goes out and plays some receiver and splits time there with Tyshawn Dues and Heath Montgomery. He’s even taken snaps at the quarterback position this year. He’s very valuable in what he can do on a football field. In my opinion he’s the best player in the state of West Virginia overall.”
Both Dean and Mays agree that Dean has taken his play to another level this year. They also say the change of environment from South Charleston to Hurricane has been a big part of that.
“It’s really fun,” Dean said. “The school is really into it, all our teachers love it. I’ve been having really good fun. All of my teammates love me. I love my teammates. I’ve made some new friends, new coaching staff. I really like my coaching staff. It’s the best coaching staff I’ve ever had. Those are my guys.”
“Since he came over here to Hurricane, he doesn’t have a lot of distractions and he can focus on Mondrell,” Mays said. “He gets in the weight room and he works hard. He works hard on the field. He’s become a better student in the classroom. Everything about Mondrell has been a turn for the upside. When he goes out on the football field, he plays like a man possessed.”
In Hurricane’s 56-28 quarterfinal win over George Washington, Dean went off, rushing 11 times for 130 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Redskins in total yardage. One of those touchdowns was a 56-yard gem of a run in which it looked like he was stuffed after the handoff but he used his physicality to bounce off would-be tacklers to break free and streak to the end zone.
Mays said the run was good but it wasn’t even the best play he saw Dean make in the playoff victory.
“For me you’re just amazed,” Mays said. “Every time he does something like that it’s just amazing. The run was spectacular. Unbelievable. But late in the game, Mondrell dropped from linebacker position and [broke up] a curl route at about 17 yards away from where the football was. As soon as he hit the curl, he saw the quarterback take off running and he ran 16 yards deep and beat everybody to the quarterback for a five-yard sack.”
Dean knows he played well in the quarterfinal but he thinks he can play even better than that.
“I think I played pretty good,” Dean said. “I think I can play a little better coming up to this playoff game. I’m going to be more vocal on defense and step up a little bit more on offense and make sure to keep my head down the field and not make too many moves.”
That may not bode well for No. 1-seeded Parkersburg South (11-1) as it will host No. 4 Hurricane (10-2) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in a Class AAA semifinal.
Dean said his team is excited and hungry as the Redskins are one win away from their first Super Six berth in school history.
“We all want to work hard and we all want to win,” Dean said. “That’s what I really like. They all just want to get after it and keep winning, keep this drive alive. Game by game. We can keep pushing it. We’re really hungry. We’re ready to go.”
Dean has 16 college offers but has not yet made a commitment.