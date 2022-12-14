Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Hurricane’s Mondrell Dean runs for a touchdown against Princeton. Dean also excels on defense and is the winner of the 2022 Howley Award as the state’s best linebacker.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Mondrell Dean is the winner of the Howley Award, presented by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, as the premier linebacker in West Virginia, but could make a case for the being the state’s best defensive lineman, safety or running back.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound senior led Hurricane to a 10-3 record and a berth in the Class AAA state semifinals this season by serving as a do-it-all star at multiple positions.