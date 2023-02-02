Hurricane standout utility player Mondrell Dean has made his decision.
The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder signed his National Letter of Intent to play college football at Purdue University on Wednesday in Hurricane.
Dean, who played at South Charleston for his first three years before transferring to Hurricane for his senior season, did it all for his team as it earned a Class AAA semifinal berth last season.
In his 2022 campaign, Dean earned the Huff Award as West Virginia's top defensive player.
Dean collected 139 total tackles (71 solo, 54 assists) and had 24 tackles for loss. Dean also rushed 76 times for 617 yards and 16 touchdowns and he caught 11 passes for 191 yards and a touchdowns.
Hurricane coach Donnie Mays, who coached at South Charleston for a decade before taking over at Hurricane before the 2022 season, watched Dean grow and develop all four years of high school.
Mays is happy Dean landed at Purdue.
"I think it's a tremendous pick-up for a Big Ten football team," Mays said. "I think Purdue landed a great player and great person. Mondrell is a fantastic young man. He's awesome on the field and awesome off the field. Other kids are out doing other things, and Mondrell is kind of a homebody where he'll go sit and watch movies all night. That's his relaxation.
"He's not into a lot. He's just a great kid and he's got a very big supporting cast with his brothers and mom. And a lot of coaches care about him. He's probably one of the bigger players to come out of this state in a long time, as far as high-caliber players like Bobby Howard and Randy Moss and guys like that. Maybe 15 or 20 years down the road, maybe put Mondrell in the same category as those guys."
Mays said Dean came into his own as a person and player his senior year.
"His growth came this year," Mays said. "When he came on the Hurricane campus and enrolled here and started working out with the team and all that stuff, I think that he saw a different side of himself. He started pushing himself a lot harder then what he had in the past because he had guys that wanted to compete against him. Mondrell competed against them, and when we sat around and started voting on captains, he got the room. The room loved him. And he acted like a captain."
And Dean's performance in the classroom was strong as well.
"He's got nothing lower than a B and it's awesome," Mays said. "He's making sure that he's doing everything right. I'm so excited for him."
Dean played all over the field in high school, and Mays therefore doesn't know what positions he'll play in college.
"Over his four years, he's played receiver, running back, outside backer, inside backer, D-lineman," Mays said. "The funny part is, most of the staffs we've talked to about Mondrell, he did so much stuff that they think they can play him a lot of places. His high school film shows that he's very versatile. If we would have just stuck him at one spot, we would have hindered his talent level. When college coaches come in and talk to us, that's the one thing they notice is that he can play anywhere."