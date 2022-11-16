Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

hurricane university3 (copy)
Hurricane quarterback Noah Vellaithambi looks to pass in a first-round playoff game against University on Nov. 11 at Hurricane High.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

HURRICANE -- Hurricane quarterback Noah Vellaithambi is just a sophomore, but he has a chance to help the Redskins football team do something it has never done before -- get past the second round of the playoffs. 

Vellaithambi has been a big part of a Hurricane offense that can attack opponents on the ground and in the air. He's completed 126 of 206 passes for 2,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions, playing in all 11 games this year.

Rick Farlow covers sports.

