HURRICANE -- Hurricane quarterback Noah Vellaithambi is just a sophomore, but he has a chance to help the Redskins football team do something it has never done before -- get past the second round of the playoffs.
Vellaithambi has been a big part of a Hurricane offense that can attack opponents on the ground and in the air. He's completed 126 of 206 passes for 2,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions, playing in all 11 games this year.
Hurricane has been strong on both sides of the ball, outscoring opponents 504-130. The Redskins average 45.8 points per game and allow 11.8 points per game. The lowest point total Hurricane's offense has scored in a game was 21 points in a 24-21 loss to Huntington on Nov. 4.
Vellaithambi credits the togetherness of his team and said it can handle adversity.
"The team has stayed together through the losses, everyone has stayed together and stayed positive," Vellaithambi said. "I feel like that helps us a lot. We're never down. I feel like that's helped us throughout the whole season."
On Friday, Vellaithambi and the Class AAA No. 4-seeded Redskins (9-2) will host No. 5 George Washington (9-2) in a quarterfinal between two Mountain State Athletic Conference foes. That game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Hurricane High.
If Hurricane wins, the Redskins will advance to the state football semifinals for the first time in school history.
Vellaithambi is familiar with the Patriots as he played for them last year, his freshman season, before transferring to Hurricane this year. Vellaithambi did not have a starting job at George Washington but he had a notable game last season -- a 30-14 Week 4 loss to Huntington -- in which he came off the bench to help GW rally from a 30-0 deficit.
Vellaithambi completed his first five passes and finished 7 of 10 for 94 yards and two touchdowns in the rally that fell short.
Vellaithambi said he's treating GW like any other opponent.
"It's like nothing different to me," he said. "I'm not going into this game any other way than I would any other game. It's a playoff game, big game. I'm just focused and ready for the game."
Vellaithambi said the familiarity may help his team on Friday, and it helped when the teams played on Sept. 9 when the Redskins won 56-7.
"I know a lot [about them]," Vellaithambi said. "I think it helped us in the season when we played them in Week 3."
Hurricane coach Donnie Mays is also in his first year with the Redskins after coaching at South Charleston for a decade prior. He said he had initial questions about Vellaithambi that he was unfamiliar with but those questions have since been answered.
"When he first started there were a lot of question marks for me," Mays said. "Not knowing him much, being in a new situation for both of us. I had to learn his strengths and weaknesses and he had to learn who I was as a coach. We kind of grew to know each other.
"There's a lot of things I really like about how he plays. He's got an extremely live arm. He can push the ball to one side of the hash mark to the other. He's got a large hand which helps him grip the football. He's smart with the ball when he has it in his hands. Really good for a sophomore. He understands what we're trying to go through. All that stuff we had to learn real quickly and I think that Noah has a super future ahead of him only being a sophomore right now playing as well as he is."
George Washington coach Steve Edwards Sr. is solely focused on his team and isn't concerned about Vellaithambi being a former Patriot.
"We're not worried about that," Edwards said about Vellaithambi's familiarity with GW. "We're just worried about playing well and executing better and trying to take care of the football. They have a really good team. They've got a couple really good dominant athletes on that squad. Several good linemen on that squad so they got a really nice team."
Vellaithambi said he and his team are hungry for a win to advance to the next round.
"Everyone is excited, everyone wants to make it," he said. "We're hoping to win this game and we'll be the first team in Hurricane history to advance to the semifinals. We plan to go to Wheeling, we just have to stay focused and win this game."