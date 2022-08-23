It's no secret that South Charleston will be fielding a football team that does not have much in-game experience.
The Black Eagles won't have to wait long to get experience as they play host to Morgantown in their season opener on Thursday at South Charleston High School. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Morgantown went 5-6 last season, reaching the first round of the Class AAA playoffs before losing to Bridgeport 34-7 in the first round. The team is experienced as it returns players like junior quarterback Maddox Bowers and senior defensive back Keonn Mallett.
South Charleston also went 5-6 last year, losing in the first round of the Class AAA playoffs to Cabell Midland 49-12. However the Black Eagles have few experienced returners, and they're working under a new head coach.
First-year South Charleston head coach Carl Lee said he's curious to see how his more inexperienced players react under the Thursday night lights.
"We'll be playing some kids who have not had varsity start time," Lee said. "We have a lot of guys who have played JV prior to this and now they were forced in or have earned a right to play on varsity and start the first game. It will be interesting for these kids to experience that. From running out on the field to the first play, I think those are always big moments."
Lee played in the NFL for a decade and has seen how players have different reactions to the big moments. With this team, he doesn't know quite what to expect when they take the field at Eagle Stadium.
"How you handle that moment is important," Lee said. "Some guys will look forward to it and they get in it and become uncomfortable, get nervous. And you never really know what's going to show up. Some guys that we haven't had a chance to see may show up and play much better. Some guys play better under the lights. Some guys don't. We won't really know. The game itself shows who deserves to play."
South Charleston doesn't exactly have it easy to start the season, and that would still be the case with an experienced team. After hosting Morgantown, South Charleston travels to face Mountain State Athletic Conference preseason favorite Huntington. After a bye week, South Charleston hosts Cabell Midland, George Washington and Spring Valley.
Lee said, at the very least, the tough schedule will give his kids valuable playing experience against some of the best teams in the conference.
"Our opening schedule will give us plenty of that," Lee said about getting playing experience. "Morgantown obviously will be the first one but the first few games we will learn, we will get some experience and see what we are or we aren't. The guys who are supposedly leaders are the ones who have to show up."
Lee outlined his expectations in the opener.
"The best that we can do is make sure we know what we're doing," he said. "And play as hard as we can. If we play hard and we go after every play I will be satisfied no matter how the game ends up. But we have to play hard. We have to show that we're going to be physical and we have some players that I'm hoping will show up."
In the locker room, there's a mixture of anxiety, nerves and excitement.
"I think the young kinds, the guys who haven't been on the field, they're a little anxious to get there," Lee said. "The guys that have been out there and have proven that they can play, I think they're a little nervous.
"They want to be as successful as they can be individually and as a team. But because we lost so many of the guys we thought were going to be alongside them going into this season, they don't know how the younger guys will react. Everybody has different emotions."