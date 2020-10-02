HURRICANE — For one month, Hurricane waited to get back on the football field for a game.
Once finally able to play on Friday night, the Redskins let it all hang out.
Hurricane quarterback Ismael Borrero threw seven touchdown passes and the Redskins defense forced three second-half turnovers, which led to a 60-36 win over Parkersburg.
“We’ve been off for a month, and they came out like we’ve been going solid,” Hurricane coach Jeremy Taylor said. “These kids were putting work in on their own and when you can get kids doing that, it makes practice and games a lot easier.”
Borrero got stronger as the game went on, completing his last seven passes of the game, with three going for scores.
The junior finished the game 20 of 26 for 262 yards and seven touchdowns with just two interceptions, both in the first half. Much of the credit for Borrero’s strong play comes from an offensive line that did not allow much pressure on the evening, either.
“It’s only the tip of the iceberg right now, man,” Taylor said. “He’s really good. You can’t rattle him. I’m a jerk and I can’t rattle him. He’s really smooth and he makes things happen.”
In addition to Borrero’s performance, the Redskins got massive contributions on the evening from a wealth of skill players. Lucas Rippetoe finished with three catches, all for touchdowns, while also intercepting a pass for a touchdown late to set the final score.
Wide receiver Chase Hager caught nine passes for 126 yards and three scores. Running back Tyrone Washington rushed 17 times for 113 yards for the Redskins, while combining with Brogan Brown to lead a defense that shut down Parkersburg’s ground attack in the second half.
“These kids don’t understand how good they could be yet,” Taylor said. “What’s awesome is that they are all underclassmen.”
In a game featuring 96 points, it isn’t expected that defense gets talked about, but the second-half effort from Hurricane is what changed the game’s complexion after an offensive explosion in the first half.
Hurricane set the tone on the first two Parkersburg drives of the second half when the Redskins forced Big Reds quarterback Bryson Singer into a pair of turnovers. The second was an interception returned for a touchdown by Brown that gave the Redskins the lead for good.
The interception came after Hurricane had pinned Parkersburg at its own 1-yard line following a punt and Singer threw under pressure into the stomach of Brown, who walked into the end zone from 2 yards away.
“We’re on the 1-inch line and I’ve called passes in that situation a bunch, but normally they are catch-and-throws,” Parkersburg coach Mike Byus said. “Bryson wanted to sprint out, but I should’ve known better. I shouldn’t have done that. That’s my fault. We gave them one there and a couple in the first half, but they earned the rest of them. They played well.”
Hurricane’s defense shut down Singer in a total contrast to the first half when Singer rushed for 237 yards and four touchdowns to lead Parkersburg to a 29-28 halftime lead.
Hurricane (2-0) thought it was going into the break with the lead after Borrero hit Rippetoe on an 18-yard score with 1:33 left, but Singer had other ideas, breaking four tackles and reversing field before turning on the jets to outrace Hurricane defenders to the end zone on a score with 18.9 seconds left.
Singer finished with 270 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries, but the ability of Hurricane to force the ball away from Singer is what changed things up in the second half.
“I asked the guys at halftime, ‘Is there anyone else you think they’re going to give the ball to?’” Taylor said. “‘Get the ball out of quarterback’s hands. If they beat us on a 60-yard run or an 80-yard pass, we’ll live with that.’ They executed well and we really got it going.”