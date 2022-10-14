HUNTINGTON — The Big Reds were patient with the ball, but Huntington didn’t need to be.
The Highlanders ran 28 fewer offensive plays than did Parkersburg but took care of business against the Big Reds, winning 41-20 Friday night at Bob Sang Stadium.
“It’s a win but we didn’t play very good tonight for our standards,” Huntington coach Billy Seals said of his team’s performance, which was stained by two turnovers, several missed tackles and special teams miscues.
But sophomore Zah Jackson picked up the slack and scored four touchdowns in the win, including three rushing and an interception return for a score, finishing with 193 yards on eight touches.
Jackson’s touchdown runs came from 19, 56 and 74 yards. His pick-six served as the first score of the night for the Highlanders. Jackson gave the credit for his success to the teammates who blocked for him, but knew once he got going, no defender was going to catch up.
“I’m gone,” Jackson said. “They’re not catching me.”
His four scores gave Huntington a comfortable cushion after trailing early as Parkersburg marched down the field on its opening drive, expiring over half of the first quarter before breaking open the scoring. The Big Reds used a 10-play, 63-yard drive, capped by Aidyn Cooke’s 1-yard touchdown to take a 7-0 lead with 5:45 left in the first quarter.
Huntington quarterback Gavin Lochow looked to even things up quickly, rushing for 20 yards on the first play of the Highlanders’ opening drive and raced 76 yards before he was stripped of the ball by a Big Red defender at the 4-yard line and Anthony Ice recovered it there for the Big Reds.
After the big defensive play by the visiting team to prevent the tying score, Huntington’s defense tried to even things up when Jackson intercepted David Parsons and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown. Johnny Aya-ay’s PAT was blocked and Huntington trailed 7-6 with 4:27 left in the first quarter.
Jackson struck gold again early in the second quarter with a 74-yard touchdown run on second-and-26 after the Highlanders were backed up by a holding call on the previous play. The sophomore took the handoff from Lochow, found the edge and raced down the sideline past the Parkersburg defense to give the Highlanders a 13-7 lead with 11:29 to go in the first half.
The Highlanders fumbled twice in the opening half and lost each of them, but Parkersburg struggled to capitalize on the extra possessions, throwing a pick-six after recovering the first and turning the ball over on downs in four plays after recovering the second with less than four minutes to go until halftime.
When Huntington took back over after its defensive stop, Lochow hit Malik McNeeley for a 36-yard gain and then found Wayne Harris for a 31-yard touchdown two plays later to give the Highlanders a 20-7 halftime lead.
The catch was Harris’ 11th receiving touchdown of the year, which tied a single season record for the Highlanders, set by Dionne Harris in 2015.
Jackson added a pair of rushing touchdowns in the second half and D’Edrick Graves got in the scoring column as well with a 3-yard run to get Huntington to 41 points.
The Big Reds scored twice in the second half on two touchdown passes from Parsons to receivers Anthony Ice and Austin Fleming. Parsons completed 19 of 33 passes for 214 yards in the loss.