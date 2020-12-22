WEST MADISON — New Scott High School head football coach Jeremy Dolin believes that recruitment and retention are the key to changing the fortunes of the Skyhawk program.
“There has to be excitement around a program for kids to want to be a part of it,” said Dolin, whose hiring was approved Tuesday by the Boone County Board of Education. “We have to get our numbers up.”
Dolin takes over for Shane Griffith, who led the team to a 2-7 record in a COVID-interrupted 2020 football season for the Class AA Cardinal Conference members. Scott’s only conference win came over Nitro in the season finale.
“I think planning and organization is important,” Dolin said. “Setting goals are important. If you aren’t setting goals, why play the game?”
Dolin led the Danville Hawks youth football program to a 2019 championship and in 2020 took a Madison Middle School program to a 6-0 record and a date for a conference title that could not be played due to color-coded COVID-19 school map guidelines for participating counties.
Dolin, 43, cited a core of quality linemen returning in 2021, including Cody Nantz, Gavin Sutphin, Isaiah Brown and Will Elkins.
“We have a returning quarterback in Matt Frye who started games a freshman and a senior running back in Cooper Martin on the offensive side of the ball to complement an experienced line,” he said. “I’m excited about the core of our returners. My goal is to compete and win football games.”
Dolin, a 1995 Van High School graduate, looks to bring in assistant coaches Josh Sharps, Dean Brinegar, Todd Mitchell and Eric McClung. While it may expand in the coming weeks, that is the confirmed staff.