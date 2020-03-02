Joey Fields has been part of some of the most successful prep football programs in West Virginia. Now he'll take the lessons learned and successes achieved there and apply them to Herbert Hoover High's program.
The Kanawha County Board of Education on Monday approved Fields' hire as the Huskies new football coach. Fields replaces Tim Meyer, who stepped down to spend more time with his family.
Fields served as offensive coordinator at Mingo Central under Yogi Kinder from 2011-16, then became head coach of the Miners when Kinder retired. Following the 2017 season, he took an assistant coaching job at Martinsburg, then returned to Mingo Central as offensive coordinator in 2019.
"The biggest thing I've learned from both programs is you win with people, and you win with good people," Fields said. "Kids who work hard and building that relationship from top to bottom in the program. If someone cares about it, has ownership in it and believes in what you're preaching, they'll work harder for you."
Mingo won the 2016 Class AA state title with Fields as offensive coordinator, then went 12-1 and reached the state semifinals in 2017 when he was head coach. He won a Class AAA title with Martinsburg while working on that staff.
Hoover athletic director Jake Ruddle said those experiences made him the top choice to take the reins for the Huskies, and that the hope is that Fields can take the foundation Meyer laid and build upon it.
"He has a ton of football knowledge," Ruddle said. "He brings some excitement to the program and he's had success with the programs he's been with. To get someone who knows football, who knows success and who's really eager to be involved with Hoover, that was really something that set him apart in a field of candidates who were outstanding."
Fields said the Hoover administration has a vision he wants to get on board with. He wanted to go somewhere he knew he would stay and build something and Herbert Hoover was the place.
He said he's not setting out to make Hoover into Mingo or Martinsburg 2.0. Fields wants to see the players he'll have on the roster and build from there. He knows the Huskies are a tough, hard-nosed group and he wants to harness that grit to propel the program into the future.
"We're going to use all the field, but we're also going to have a physical, downhill running game as well," he said. "I just want the people of Clendenin and Elkview know that we're going to have a football team that's going to play hard and make them proud."