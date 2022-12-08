The Donut Man’s final run was a history maker.
And in a season of record-setting achievements, that’s saying something.
After breaking a 100-year record for scoring in a season — and rewriting the school’s rushing records set the previous season by Kennedy Award winner Atticus Goodson, Independence’s Judah Price was named the captain of the Class AA All-State first-team offense, released Thursday by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
Price, who was given his Donut Man moniker for his penchant for rewarding his offensive linemen with doughnuts after games, ran into the record books with a Super Six record-setting 376-yard, four-touchdown performance in the Patriots’ 42-7 Class AA state championship victory against Herbert Hoover. His 94-yard run also set a new standard at the Super Six.
Price ran to the record books in the Class AA semifinals against North Marion when he erased a 100-year record for points in a season, which had been held by Elkins’ Albert “Big Sleepy” Glenn, who scored 359 points in 1922. Price finished the season with 396, which placed him in the all-time top 20 nationally. He had previously broken the regular-season record of 276 points set by Poca’s Ethan Payne in the final regular-season game.
Price scored at least two touchdowns in all but one game, three or more in 11 of 13, and he had what is believed to be a state-record 42 two-point conversions, although no official record exists for that statistic.
He also rushed for a state-leading 2,587 yards and 49 touchdowns and caught nine passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns a year after starting in the slot and backing up Kennedy Award winner Goodson.
“I’ve been at this for 30 years, and I don’t think I’ve had a kid that works as hard as Judah did,” Independence coach John H. Lilly said. “There are two things that set Judah apart. One is his work ethic, it’s second to none. I know a lot of people say they have it, this kid does. He will get up at 5:30 a.m. to get a workout in for wrestling or lift weights. He was at the school Sunday morning helping raise money for Project Graduation. He is also one of the most competitive players I’ve been around. You can be sitting at a table drinking a Coke and he will challenge you to see who can drink it the fastest.”
Price’s record-smashing season didn’t shock Lilly. He saw it all last season with Goodson. And that same line returned intact.
Two members of that line, Logan Isom, an all-stater last year, and Brady Grimmett were named to the first-team offense.
“Isom is more of a technician, Grimmett is more of a brawler,” Lilly said. “We do these one-on-one drills in practice and Grimmett has lost once in four years.”
Those two linemen led an offensive front that paved the way for 4,493 rushing yards and 76 touchdowns, 6,252 yards of total offense and 89 touchdowns, blocked for a Kennedy Award winner in Goodson, two first-team all-state captains, a state record setter and the school’s back-to-back passing record-setters.
This year’s quarterback, Trey Bowers, a first-team defensive utility in 2021, was selected as a first-team offensive utility this year. He set the new standard for passing yards in a season with 1,622 yards and 11 downs and rushed for 899 yards and 15 touchdowns. He had 118 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the championship game.
Speaking of Goodson, Independence’s Cyrus Goodson was a repeat pick at defensive back. He had four interceptions, a number hurt by the fact that no teams had success airing it out against the Patriots in the regular season. He had three interceptions in the postseason, and finished his career never allowing a touchdown scored by a player he was covering in three years as a starter.
Jordan Harvey captains the defense and is a repeat first-team pick at linebacker.
He was the epitome of the Patriots’ moniker “Coal Camp Tough.”
“Harvey was our captain on defense, he called our defenses,” Lilly said. “He was injured for part of the season with a torn meniscus, but he kept playing, never complaining about it.”
At full strength in the playoffs, he had three sacks against Fairmont Senior, a fumble recovery for a touchdown against North Marion and eight tackles, a sack and 2.5 tackles for a loss against Herbert Hoover.
Independence had 10 players named on the Class AA offense after a season that saw the Patriots outscore opponents by an average margin of 46.7, including 29.3 in the postseason. Only Bluefield came within single digits, in the first round of the playoffs.
The first-team quarterback is Scott junior Matt Frye, who threw for 2,542 yards and 33 touchdowns, completed 60.5 percent of his passes, and rushed for seven touchdowns.
The other running backs were Roane County’s Skyler Delk, who rushed for 1,402 yards and 23 touchdowns and Caden Beam of Winfield, which finished the regular season rated No. 1 in Class AA.
The receivers were Sissonville junior Jake Wiseman, who finished the season with 80 receptions, 1,056 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Bluefield junior R.J. Hairston, who had 35 receptions for 683 yards and six touchdowns.
Herbert Hoover’s Dane Hatfield, a dual-threat sophomore signal-caller, was a first-team utility pick. He had 1,609 yards rushing and 26 touchdowns and 1,468 yards passing and 21 touchdowns, including a touchdown pass to Andrew Rollyson in the state championship game.
Clay County’s B.J. Williams was the other utility with 84 receptions for 1,055 yards and nine touchdowns, 515 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns, he threw for a touchdown and returned a kick for a touchdown.
Other offensive linemen on the first team were Nicholas County senior Roman Milam, Winfield senior Jaxson Cunningham and Weir senior Cameron Jones.
Levi Paxton of Herbert Hoover, who had 63 PATs and a field goal, was the first-team kicker.
Defensively, Clay County’s Jacob “Salty” Morton, who was severely injured in an automobile accident on Halloween and missed the Panthers’ playoff game against Hoover, led the defensive line all-state picks with 84 tackles, 34.5 tackles for a loss of yardage, 8.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.
Along with Morton, Keyser’s Gabe Ryan (63 tackles, six TFL, a sack and two forced fumbles), North Marion’s Harley Sickles (88 tackles, 17 TFL, six sacks, two forced fumbles and a safety) and Frankfort’s Chase Snyder (64 tackles, 20 TFL, nine sacks and a fumble recovery) were defensive line choices.
In addition to Harvey, linebackers were Fairmont Senior’s Dylan Ours (62 tackles, 6 TFL, four forced fumbles), North Marion’s Tyler Curry (93 solo tackles, 90 assists, eight TFL, two fumble recoveries, an interception and two safeties) and Roane County’s Colton Paxton (116 tackles, 17 TFL and seven sacks).
Along with Goodson, defensive backs included East Fairmont’s Alex Culp (72.5 tackles, five TFL and three interceptions) and Frankfort’s Luke Robinette (70 tackles, three interceptions, one fumble recovery).
Defensive utility players include Logan’s Aiden Slack, a true utility player who had 902 total yards, 13 touchdowns, 60 tackles, four field goals and 25 of 27 PATs, Chapmanville’s Brody Dalton, Winfield’s Bray Boggs and the punter is Poca’s Jordan Wolfe.
Roane County running back Briar Begler (1,259 yards rushing) captains the second-team offense and Herbert Hoover defensive lineman Isaiah Chapman captains the all-state defense.