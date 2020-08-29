The high school football season hasn’t even kicked off, and Kanawha County has already dropped the ball.
Kanawha’s status turned from yellow to orange Saturday in the state’s color-coded COVID-19 risk factor map, which means six season-opening games involving Kanawha schools that were scheduled for Friday evening now cannot be played.
Those games include two of Kanawha County’s bigger rivalries — Capital at South Charleston and St. Albans at Nitro — along with George Washington at Jefferson, Cabell Midland at Riverside, Winfield at Herbert Hoover and Sissonville at St. Marys. The change in Kanawha’s status also wipes out several other events next week in high school soccer, volleyball, cross country and golf. Putnam remained at yellow, a lesser threat, so its games can go on.
In the state’s four-color school reopening plan, which also governs school activities, a county’s status on Saturday evening dictates whether it can play sports the following week. Counties in the yellow category, like Kanawha last week, can practice and play games with limitations, but orange counties can only practice and not play games.
Rescheduling those football games will be difficult, since teams only have 10 weeks to play their full allotment of 10 regular-season games because the start of the season was delayed a week when Gov. Jim Justice kept schools closed until Sept. 8. The only option is for teams to play twice in less than a week.
“This may need to be revisited,” South Charleston football coach Donnie Mays said of the system, “because you’re not just affecting Kanawha County, you’re affecting other schools when you cancel games. I understand the safety concerns, but as long as the schools don’t have [COVID-19], why not have the game without fans? This is an opportunity for these kids and as long as they’re fine, there’s no reason why they shouldn’t be allowed to play.”
Other counties in orange Saturday were Fayette and Logan. Monroe was in red, the highest risk — no games and no practice.