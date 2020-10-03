The 2020 season was supposed to be a milestone for George Washington football coach Steve Edwards Jr., but up until Saturday it had been more of a millstone.
Edwards had been prepared since August to kick off his 25th season as the Patriots’ head coach, but that festive occasion took a back seat to the COVID-19 pandemic, which prevented all eight Kanawha County football teams from starting their seasons. Until Saturday.
On Saturday, Kanawha County’s COVID-19 numbers finally turned into a workable hue (gold) on the Department of Education’s color-coded School Alert System map, meaning its students could next week attend classes in person for the first time, and its high school football teams and other sports could finally play games.
For Edwards, it meant the long wait — and long burden — was over. He and GW are set to open their season at Riverside on Wednesday.
“It’s fantastic,’’ Edwards said Saturday, shortly after the state map confirmed Kanawha’s playing status. “We’re tickled to death. It’s kind of like getting that Christmas present you’ve been waiting a while for.
“You feel so good for all the kids, and not only our kids but all the kids in Kanawha County finally getting the chance to play — middle school to high school. I know how hard they’ve worked and I know how many sacrifices they’ve made and how many sacrifices their families have made. Now we get the chance to do what all those families love to do — watch their kids play football, and for the coaches to coach football. It’s a big boost for morale — I know it is in my house.’’
Other football games scheduled for Wednesday include Capital at South Charleston, St. Albans at Nitro and Sissonville at Herbert Hoover. All games are set for 7 p.m., and South Charleston and Nitro will be debuting their new FieldTurf artificial playing surfaces. Kanawha thus becomes the final of West Virginia’s 55 counties to play regular-season games.
Capital’s Jon Carpenter, who’s been the most cautious of all Kanawha Valley coaches when it comes to playing during a pandemic, still managed to take a positive outlook when the news broke on Saturday.
“You’re excited for your kids,’’ Carpenter said. “It’s hard on them watching other people play. It’s hard to understand why other people could and we can’t. It’ll be exciting to play, but I’ve still got a lot of nerves.’’
Under a plan recently devised by Kanawha County athletic officials, football teams will try to cram as many as six games into the next five weeks by playing four games on Wednesday this week, then four more on Tuesday the following week and Monday the next week. They hope at some point to resume their original schedules if COVID-19 numbers continue to improve and Kanawha reaches yellow status on the map.
Last week, Kanawha was orange on the map, which meant no in-person classes and its athletic teams could only practice in limited fashion, with no contact. Prior to that, when Kanawha was in the red designation (highest risk) on the map for about 11/2 weeks, teams weren’t permitted to practice at all.
Because of that, Edwards was asked if he and his coaches could get their players ready to compete in a real game by Wednesday.
“I don’t see how we couldn’t,’’ Edwards said. “We’ve been practicing almost 16 weeks. They’re ready to play. The kids would play tonight — I know my bunch would.
“All the kids have gone through some really tough lessons and they know they’re not guaranteed things, and they know how hard you have to work to get things and how you have to have some faith and keep believing that good things are going to happen — if they keep doing good things. I think everybody’s ready to go. I don’t know how you couldn’t be.’’
Carpenter said his players should be used to heading into a season with less than the ideal amount of lead-in practice. In the past two years, turf issues at University of Charleston Stadium kept the Cougars off their home field for chunks of preseason workout time.
“This will be three years in a row we’ve been in that situation,’’ Carpenter said. “I was getting disgruntled with all the safety courses I had to take. But you have to give it your best shot.’’
The Kanawha football schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 13 has SC at GW, Capital at St. Albans, Riverside at Sissonville and Hoover at Nitro.
Soccer and volleyball teams in Kanawha look to open their seasons on Tuesday. Soccer will feature boys-girls doubleheaders at the same sites starting at 6 p.m.