Prep football teams across the Kanawha Valley learned Saturday who they would play in the first round of the state playoffs. On Sunday, they found out when.
West Virginia’s playoffs begin Friday and those who qualified from the Valley have games scheduled on both Friday and Saturday. In West Virginia, the higher seed picks the game site and the lower seed picks the game time.
George Washington, Capital, South Charleston and Winfield all will play their games at 7:30 p.m. Friday. In Class AAA, the No. 7 Patriots will host No. 10 Huntington, the No. 13 Black Eagles will visit No. 4 Parkersburg South and the No. 11 Cougars will visit No. 6 Wheeling Park. In Class AA, the No. 16 Generals visit No. 1 North Marion.
Friday will be a busy night for football, not just in the prep ranks. Marshall’s football team also has a home game, hosting Louisiana Tech at 7 p.m. That might have influenced some teams to play on Saturday.
In Class AAA, No. 15 Riverside visits No. 2 Cabell Midland and No. 14 Hurricane visits No. 3 Spring Valley, both at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. In Class AA, No. 3 Poca hosts No. 14 North Marion, also at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
The state football championships will be held Dec. 6-7 at Wheeling Island Stadium.