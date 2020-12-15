Steve Edwards Jr. recalled the first time he met Michael Hughes in 2017.
“This skinny little kid came to me,’’ said Edwards, “and said he played soccer and wanted to start kicking for us.’’
Certainly, Edwards — the veteran football coach at George Washington — couldn’t have envisioned what was to follow.
Hughes turned into a weapon on offense and defense for four years for the Patriots, was twice selected to the Class AAA All-State first team and now is poised to sign a national letter of intent to play at Appalachian State.
He’s one of three Kanawha Valley athletes expected to give their commitments during the NCAA’s Division I early signing period, which runs Wednesday through Friday. The others are South Charleston defensive end Zeiqui Lawton (Cincinnati) and Poca running back Ethan Payne (Marshall). Spring Valley also has a pair of signees in waiting, linemen Wyatt Milum (West Virginia) and Bryce Biggs (Marshall).
Hughes excelled as both a place-kicker and punter for GW, with his strong leg giving the Patriots points on offense and field position on defense.
As a senior, he booted field goals of 47 and 42 yards and didn’t miss an extra point. In fact, he was 51 of 52 on PATs his final two seasons. For his career, he kicked 13 field goals and 118 extra points. In addition, 21 of his 25 kickoffs this year resulted in touchbacks, making opponents start drives at their own 20-yard line.
Edwards said he’ll miss Hughes’ contributions.
“It’s a luxury is what it is,’’ Edwards said. “It’s something I haven’t had in all my years of coaching. He’s just been a jewel. He’s always been a weapon punting the football because those things shift the field position and pin guys back. Knowing you have the opportunity to gain some field position that way, it certainly makes him a different kind of weapon.’’
Hughes averaged exactly 40 yards per punt this season, with just one touchback and six of his 14 kicks being downed inside the 20. He served as punter and kicker all four seasons at GW.
“I had confidence in him to do things that were beneficial for both of us,’’ Edwards said. “I never really had a guy with the ability he has with his leg and I never put him on the field when I didn’t think he could do it.
“People think it’s all talent, but it’s not just talent. The kid had that talent, but he developed that talent and was willing to do what he needed to do to get to the next level. He put in the time, the travel and did the right things. Got the coaching, the training — everything he needed to do to put himself in a position to be successful.’’
Lawton, at 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds, started all four seasons at South Charleston and became the program’s career sacks leader, dropping the opposing quarterback 35 times in 34 games. He was selected to the Class AAA All-State team four times, twice on the second team as a freshman and sophomore, and twice on the first time as a junior and senior. Lawton was also the Gazette-Mail’s Kanawha Valley Player of the Year for 2020.
SC coach Donnie Mays thinks Lawton can be a valuable asset for the Bearcats, who lose two seniors on defense listed as jack ends (a rush end/linebacker hybrid) — Ethan Tucky and Michael Pitts.
“I think they want him as a rush end,’’ Mays said, “or a 3-4 outside backer type — probably project him as a rush end, but a guy who can be multiple across the front and can play different positions.’’
Payne, even at 6-1 and 210 pounds, is expected to play running back at Marshall. In four seasons at Poca, he ran for 5,612 yards and 83 touchdowns and won the 2019 Kennedy Award as the top player in West Virginia.
“Every conversation I’ve had with Coach [Greg] Adkins, who’s their main recruiter, is all about him playing running back,’’ said Poca coach Seth Ramsey. “Ethan said that when he talks with Coach [Tim] Cramsey [MU’s offensive coordinator] and guys on his staff, everything’s about playing running back.
“But I know he’ll do what he can to get on the field, wherever he can — running back, fullback, H-back, whatever he needs to do to play. He’s got the mindset to be a productive running back down there and having a good career.’’
The Herd had a lot of success with another running back of that size in 2014, as 6-1, 244-pound Devon Johnson ran for 1,767 yards and 17 TDs.
Payne has always been productive at Poca, ending his career with 16 straight games of at least 155 yards rushing and turning in 26 games of 100 or more yards in 34 starts. He also had 60 career receptions for 826 yards and seven TDs.
“I think there are a lot of things he can do,’’ Ramsey said. “He can run inside the tackles, outside the tackles and catch the football. There are a lot of things to like, a lot of flexibility to what he can bring to the position. A lot of college teams have multiple packages and different personnel groupings they use for different situations, different schemes.’’
Milum, a 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive tackle, was rated by 247Sports the No. 1 player in West Virginia, the No. 16 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 101 player overall. He chose WVU from at least 19 major college offers. Biggs, a 6-6, 270-pound tackle, received 14 FBS offers.