HUNTINGTON -- Rock Hill's and River Valley's high school football teams are the latest sports victims of COVID-19.
The Redmen were scheduled to play their season opener at 7 p.m. Friday at Minford, but the game was canceled because of contact tracing in the Rock Hill program. Rock Hill also canceled its Week 2 home game with Dayton Meadowdale.
Minford athletic director Kristin Ruby said the Falcons have picked up a home game with Piketon at 7 p.m. Friday. The Red Streaks were supposed to play River Valley, but the Raiders canceled early Thursday afternoon when they were placed in quarantine.
"We are following guidance from the Ohio Department of Health and the Gallia County Department of Health," River Valley principal Richard Stephens said.
Piketon beat Minford 53-51 in a wild playoff game last season. The Red Streaks and Falcons also scrimmaged each other earlier this month.
Earlier in the week, COVID-19 concerns forced the cancellation of Chesapeake's game at Southern, Greenup County's contest at Fleming County and Lewis County (Kentucky) at Morgan County. Southern picked up Federal Hocking as a replacement.
Officials at Chesapeake, Greenup County, Lewis County and River Valley said they hope to be able to play next week. Chesapeake is supposed to entertain Minford, Greenup County is scheduled to visit Martin County, Lewis County is to host Bracken County, River Valley is slated to host South Gallia.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association met Thursday to discuss policies related to canceled games and how those might affect the Harbin Ratings, which determine playoff qualifying and seeding.
George Washington is scheduled to play in Ashland, Kentucky, on Sept. 3 against Paul Blazer.