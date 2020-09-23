CLAY — Thanksgiving isn’t for another couple of months, but Grant Krajeski is feeling pretty thankful these days. Clay County’s senior quarterback realizes his good fortune when he stops and takes a look around.
First of all, his team has been able to play without interruption during the COVID-19 pandemic when so many other programs around West Virginia have been shut down. Also, his Panthers are off to a flying start at 3-0 and tied for fifth in the Class AA state playoff ratings. And finally, he’s playing in an Air Raid system that makes it fun to compete and utilizes his accuracy throwing the football.
But probably the biggest thing Krajeski is grateful for is that he didn’t give up on football a little over a year ago.
Krajeski’s first loves when he got into high school athletics were basketball and baseball. Oh yeah, he played football as a freshman and saw a little playing time as Clay’s backup QB, but soon decided football wasn’t going to be his sport. When his sophomore season rolled around, he didn’t even bother coming out.
“I took a break,’’ Krajeski said. “Actually, I was done with football. I didn’t want to play. I was settled on not playing. I was focused on basketball and baseball. My freshman year, my dad was offensive coordinator, but it wasn’t all about football. I played just because I kind of liked it.
“But I came back my junior year, and it was the greatest decision I ever made, really.’’
Panthers coach Jason Nichols and offensive coordinator Scott Ramsey are mighty glad Krajeski came back. Ramsey molded a new offensive system in 2019 to take advantage of Krajeski’s strengths of distributing the football, and the Panthers were off and soaring.
They went 7-2 last season, missing out on a 10th regular-season game when their Week 3 contest with Roane County was halted by the tragic death of Raiders wide receiver Alex Miller and ruled a no contest. Clay finished one spot out of the playoffs with the No. 17 rating in AA. Krajeski threw for 2,342 yards and 30 touchdowns — both school records — and developed a bond with wideout Logan Vance, who caught 61 passes for 1,280 yards and 21 TDs, earning first-team All-State honors.
Even with Vance graduating, the Air Raid attack has thrived for Clay this season. Krajeski has completed 65.9 percent of his passes (56 of 85) for 741 yards and eight TDs with four interceptions in three games. He’s also run for a score. Last year, he connected on 65.7 percent of his attempts.
“The No. 1 thing is his decision-making,’’ Nichols said. “That’s his best quality. No. 2, he is a team player. He’s not worried about stats. Now he likes them, but he’s not worried about how many touchdowns he gets ... whatever. He just wants to win. He’s a competitor.’’
The offense designed by Ramsey gives Krajeski some freedom to make decisions on the run. Or on the fly, as the case may be.
“He’s able to take what Grant does and expand on it even more from the passing game,’’ Nichols said. “It’s an RPO system [run-pass option] and Grant basically counts the box and makes the decision if it’s a run or if it’s a pass.’’
It helps Clay’s attack to have a solid run game, and the Panthers have that with tailback Elijah Payton, who ran for 1,329 yards and eight TDs last year and is already nearing 300 yards with two scores this season.
“Logan Vance really helped me get on my feet last year,’’ Krajeski said, “and I’ve kind of settled into the system now. We just kind of jump and go at it. Coach Ramsey’s put in a great system. He knows how well I can throw some balls and he just puts me in great [spots].
“I feel like I’m more accuracy than arm strength. I don’t think I have the strongest arm in the world, but I feel I can make the throws that I need to throw whenever it comes the time. Fifteen to 20 yards is my sweet spot pretty much.’’
Clay, which hasn’t earned home-field choice for a playoff game since its 10-0 team in 2000, travels to No. 9 Liberty Raleigh (3-0) Friday in a battle of unbeaten and top-10 AA teams. The Panthers, however, aren’t making a big deal of their rating just yet.
“Rankings is just eye candy right now,’’ Nichols said. “There’s seven weeks to go in the regular season, and the rankings only matter after the last week. So right now that’s just a confidence-building thing for the kids to see. It’s something the kids like to see; we’re just not focused on the rankings.’’
For Krajeski, it’s just another thing to be thankful for.
“There’s a long way to go,’’ Krajeski said. “You can’t look too far in the future. You can’t get set on what’s now, you’ve got to play every week like it’s your last because you know some teams haven’t got the chance to play. So we’ve got to be thankful we’ve got the chance to play on Friday nights.’’
Not only has Krajeski helped Clay County again become a force in Class AA football, but his return to the gridiron has opened up possibilities for him to play in college. Basketball and baseball, he said, have “taken a back seat’’ to his football career. And he can’t shake his gratitude for how it all turned out.
“It always stays in the back of my mind: What if I wouldn’t have come out my junior year?’’ he said. “Actually, I think I showed up an hour late to the very first practice of my junior year. And I thought, ‘What if I would have just never come out?’ What opportunities would I have missed out on? So I definitely encourage anybody thinking about not playing a sport to go play and see what kind of opportunities you can open for yourself.’’