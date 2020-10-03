Senior quarterback Grant Krajeski threw for 233 yards and five touchdowns in the first quarter Friday night as host Clay County rolled to a 79-0 victory against winless Webster County (0-5).
Krajeski, who completed 12 of 19 throws, did not play after the first quarter. Andrew Adkins caught three passes for 88 yards and two scores for the Panthers (4-1), who came into the game 11th in the Class AA playoff ratings.
Elijah Payton ran four times for 92 yards and a TD for the Panthers and freshman B.J. Williams carried seven times for 84 yards and two scores. Riley Perkins added a rushing TD and returned a fumble for another score. Seven different Clay players tallied touchdowns.
Tug Valley 22, Logan 12: Tanner Kirk carried 16 times for 111 yards and one TD and the host Panthers intercepted three passes to remain unbeaten.
The Panthers (2-0), tied for third in the Class A playoff ratings, trailed 12-0 after one quarter before rallying. Joby Sorrell hit on 7 of 21 passes for 92 yards and two TDs, those going to Caleb May and Ethan Colegrove.
For the Wildcats (0-2), Jordan Hayes completed 20 of 31 passes for 101 yards but was picked off twice. Hayes also ran 17 times for 74 yards and one TD.
Van 51, Montcalm 15: Brady Green rushed for 167 yards and three TDs and the host Bulldogs had three players run for more than 100 yards.
Kalen Booth added 105 yards and one TD and Byron Stewart had 101 yards with two TDs for Van (2-1).
Wahama 67, Hundred 22: Andrew Roush ran for a touchdown and threw to Kase Stewart for a score as the visiting White Falcons prevailed. Five different Wahama ball-carriers had rushing TDs.