With the playoffs drawing near, Capital is starting to find another gear.
Sophomore Evan Landers threw four touchdown passes Friday night and the Cougars’ offense looked solid for a second straight game as it rolled up a 57-21 victory over Riverside at University of Charleston Stadium.
It’s the eighth straight win for Capital against the Warriors, and the standouts were many.
Besides Landers, who hit on 11 of 15 passes for 193 yards, Kerion Martin had a 77-yard TD catch and returned a kickoff 75 yards for a score, Chance Knox had two short scoring receptions and Tay Calloway led the ground game and also added a pair of touchdown runs.
“We’re getting better, hopefully,’’ said Cougars coach Jon Carpenter. “I’m proud of them for sticking together, and they keep fighting.’’
Capital (5-4) entered the game 11th in the Class AAA playoff ratings, one spot ahead of the Warriors (4-5). The top 16 in each class qualify for the postseason, and the top eight get choice of home field in the first round.
Next Friday, the regular season ends and the Cougars visit No. 7 George Washington, perhaps with a chance to get into the top eight of the ratings and secure a home game. Riverside hosts No. 9 Greenbrier East as it tries to end a postseason drought that dates back to 2007.
A home game in the playoffs didn’t seem like a possibility for Capital a few weeks ago, but a program that’s reached the playoff semifinals six years in a row knows how to get the job done. The Cougars started that transformation in last week’s 35-7 win against Woodrow Wilson.
On Friday, Landers fired three touchdown passes in the second quarter alone and found three different receivers with TD tosses.
“I was reading the defense tonight,’’ Landers said. “I did what I thought coach told me to do. I think we did good tonight.’’
Martin had three catches for 94 yards and Knox five for 78. When adding K.J. Taylor to the mix, the Cougars have three receivers as talented as anyone in the Kanawha Valley. So how does Landers keep them all happy?
“Just get them the ball,’’ he said. “I like them all. We throw after practice about every day. We work hard.’’
In the first half, Capital built a 28-8 lead after falling behind on the game’s opening possession.
Landers threw three TD passes in the second quarter – hitting Knox from 2 yards out, Taylor on a 6-yarder and Martin with a 77-yarder.
The scores from Taylor and Martin came just 78 seconds apart late in the second quarter as the Cougars forced a quick punt in between. On the latter, Landers heaved a deep ball downfield that Martin snagged between two defenders near the left sideline, made a spin move back inside and somehow maintained his balanced and legged out the rest of the play for a touchdown.
Capital’s other first-half score was a 1-yard run by Calloway (13 carries, 51 yards).
Riverside had taken a quick 8-0 lead with the game’s first possession, moving 73 yards on nine plays, mostly on the ground as Charlie Pierson carried thrice for 44 yards. Javante Elzy scored from the 1 and tacked on a 2-point conversion run.
The Warriors had another chance to score late in the third quarter when they reached the Capital 4, but gave up the ball on downs. Four plays later, on a Capital punt attempt, Austin Chapman picked up a fumbled ball and returned it 13 yards for a Riverside touchdown to make it 42-15.
On the ensuing kickoff, Martin brought it back 75 yards for a Capital TD and it was 50-15.
Riverside coach Alex Daugherty wishes his team could have avoided more of its own mistakes (eight penalties, 64 yards) and maintained possessions.
“They’re a good football team,’’ Daugherty said of the Cougars, “but it’s difficult when you don’t sustain your drives. I told the kids, and this is the God’s honest truth, that we stop ourselves way too much.
“That first drive was Riverside football. They had no answer for it. That’s what I want to hang my hat on right there. We just didn’t have enough of it. And defensively, [Capital’s] got a lot of speed. They’re tough. They beat us tonight.’’
In the fourth quarter, the teams traded touchdowns as Caden Easterling (21 carries, 92 yards) scored on a 1-yard run for Riverside and Jake Walker ran 1 yard for a Cougars TD.