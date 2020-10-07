Joby Sorrell threw for 444 yards and six touchdowns — including a hook-and-lateral play to tie the game late — as host Tug Valley outlasted James Monroe 38-32 in prep football on Tuesday.
The win kept the Panthers (3-0) unbeaten on the season. They entered the game No. 3 in the Class A playoff ratings.
Tug Valley trailed 20-6 in the second quarter, 26-14 in the third and 32-26 in the fourth before Sorrell hit Ethan Colegrove with a 12-yard pass on third and 15 and Colegrove lateraled the ball to Caleb May, who took it 24 yards for a TD to tie the game at 32 with 3:35 left.
The Panthers won it on a 36-yard Sorrell to Ian Reed pass with 1:05 remaining. Sorrell hit on 27 of 46 attempts and was intercepted three times — part of seven turnovers for the Panthers. May caught nine passes for 205 yards and four TDs.
For the No. 10 Mavericks (1-1), quarterback Andrew Hazelwood ran for two TDs and threw for two more. He was 8 of 23 passing for 150 yards and ran 14 times for 69 yards. James Monroe led 32-26 earlier in the fourth quarter when Hazelwood found Grant Lively with a 22-yard TD toss on third and goal.