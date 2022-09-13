Carl Lee knows about playing hard despite long odds.
The South Charleston High School head football coach was known for his talent and effort as a defensive back at Marshall University, which went 8-35-1 while he played for the Thundering Herd.
Lee, who played 14 years in the NFL and was an All-Pro, leads the heavy underdog Black Eagles (0-2) into a home game with powerful Cabell Midland (1-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
"We'll come in and play as hard as we can as long as we can," Lee said of his young team that was hurt by graduation and transfer losses.
South Charleston has been blown out twice, 50-0 by Morgantown and 54-7 by Huntington High. The road is no easier this week. Lee, though, said his players want to play and look forward to improving. That's an attitude some of Lee's former Marshall teammates took before posting the program's first winning record in 20 years in 1984.
"We have a lot of young players who haven't played much," Lee said. "They're excited, though. They're excited to be on the field. They're excited to practice."
Part of that enthusiasm stems from Lee and his staff. John Booker, Donald Cunningham, Earl Monroe, Brian Reed, James Stormer and Derek Stotts all played or coached in college. Lee said that was by design.
"I wanted coaches who played college ball," Lee said. "Young men, most of them, desire to play in college. I wanted to hire people who know what it takes to get there and can teach that."
Cabell Midland coach Luke Salmons also is a former Marshall standout. He was an offensive lineman with the Herd from 1999 through 2002 and also features a staff of former college players. Salmons was pleased with the way his team bounced back from an opening 28-21 loss at George Washington to beat Capital 49-0 last week.
"Our kids got better," Salmons said. "It takes time to form your identity as a team. We have a good group of kids who are tough and coachable and they want to work."
Salmons said his team can't afford a letdown against South Charleston and doesn't expect one. The Knights were favored to beat GW, but stumbled.
