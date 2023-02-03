Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

South Charleston coach Carl Lee announced his resignation Thursday after one season at the helm of the Black Eagles. 

One was enough for Carl Lee.

Lee announced his resignation as football coach at South Charleston High School on Thursday night after one season at his alma mater. Lee said he will pursue other opportunities.