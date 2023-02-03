Lee announced his resignation as football coach at South Charleston High School on Thursday night after one season at his alma mater. Lee said he will pursue other opportunities.
Lee said he informed principal Kim Williams and athletic director Bryce Casto of his decision.
"First of all, it was a pleasure to have an opportunity to coach at my own high school," Lee said. "Of course, it would have been much better if it was a better outcome. I feel it had just gotten to the point where I didn't want to be part of the problem.
"The other piece of it is, there are a lot of things that I have to do and like to do. I have a camp going in Minnesota. It just got to the point where I felt like I couldn't pass up the opportunities that I had. And I don't want to be the problem. I wanted whatever was going to be the best option for South Charleston High School."
The Black Eagles struggled to a 1-9 record last season, defeating winless St. Albans 19-17 on Oct. 21. Lee inherited a depleted roster that was outscored 46.2 to 7.8 points per game. Seven of the team's losses were by 31 points or more. Just three times did South Charleston break double figures in scoring.
Several players, including West Virginia defensive player of the year and Purdue University signee Mondrell Dean, transferred before the 2022 season, leaving Lee with a young squad with minimal experience.
Lee, 62, expressed frustration prior to the season that the team he hoped to have wasn't the one he took the field with for the season opener.
"At the end of the day, it was a culture change that we were trying to create," Lee said. "That's what I was asked to do, is try to change the culture. That's just being on time and doing all those kind of things. It ended up being a tough season.
"Maybe they can find somebody smarter than me, better than me as a coach. I wish them well. I don't want to say it was a mutual thing because I brought it to the table. I looked at it and just felt like it was too many obligations at this age. Maybe it'll take a younger guy's energy and mindset to be the person that changes the culture and puts South Charleston back where they belong."
When asked if his resignation marked his retirement from coaching, Lee said, "Absolutely."
An All-American cornerback at Marshall University, Lee was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the seventh round of the 1983 NFL Draft. He made the Pro Bowl in 1988, 1989 and 1990 and spent all but his final season with Minnesota. He retired after playing for New Orleans in 1994. He finished with 799 tackles, 31 interceptions, seven fumble recoveries and two touchdowns.
Lee, who coached 10 seasons at West Virginia State University, was inducted into Marshall's Hall of Fame in 1995.