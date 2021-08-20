So let’s get this right. Elijah Edge, perhaps the best football player at St. Albans, makes his living coming off the edge of the defense?
Say it ain’t so.
“He’s about the most aptly named player I’ve ever been around,” said Red Dragons coach Nick Watts.
And if the 5-foot-11, 210-pound junior continues on his current path, he just might be on the edge of stardom as well.
Edge’s play is more than just a perfect embodiment of his name, though it gives you an idea of what kind of athlete he is. Bursting off the line as a defensive end, he led St. Albans in tackles last year with 54 (in just six games), including 14 tackles for lost yardage, six quarterback sacks, eight quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.
He’s the guy opposing offenses have to account for every single down, or he could very well disrupt their plans.
So how does he do it — quickness, footwork, strength, smarts?
“He’s a great combination of all of those,” Watts said. “He’s extremely fast off the ball, is able to time snap counts well, and just really has good reaction time. A lot of that comes from his wrestling background — counterattacking and shooting for takedowns, stuff like that.”
Ah, yes. Edge is also quite accomplished on the wrestling mat. He earned a Class AAA state championship last season at 182 pounds by turning in a perfect 22-0 record. Strength enough to bench press 300 pounds certainly doesn’t hurt those efforts.
“He’s usually walking around at about 200 pounds for football,” Watts said. “It’s a good combination with kind of speed at that kind of size. He’s really not a tall guy, so at 200 pounds he’s got a lot of weight on him for our level, and couple that with his quickness, it’s a pretty solid combination.”
Watts was asked if he thought Edge’s performance as a mere sophomore last season surprised him in any way.
“Honestly, his freshman year was pretty impactful as well,” Watts said. “We saw it early in August camp his freshman year — he had a lot of sacks and we thought, ‘This kid is going to be a good player, and was going to be hard to block.’
“We weren’t sure if it was our talent level that made him look that way in practice, and we weren’t sure if he was going to be able to do that in games. But as a freshman, he was able to do some of those things, and it’s just gotten better. Last year, he was one of the difference-makers for us in those two wins the first two games of the season.”
Watts said Edge’s future plans aren’t determined yet, though he fully expects that Edge could have his choice of playing football or wrestling in college.
“Right now, he’s keeping his options open,” Watts said. “He wrestled in the nationals over the summer, went to a national tournament in North Dakota. He’s garnering attention from college coaches for wrestling, and I’ve been in contact with several Mountain East Conference schools about him playing football. He’s kind of open to seeing what is the best fit for him, and making a decision when it comes down to what works best for him.”
Edge also appears ready to add some new duties to his workload this season, as St. Albans plans on utilizing his talents more on offense as a fullback or tight end.
“In the past, he really hasn’t played offense,” Watts said, “but he’ll be in there somewhere. Maybe even a short-yardage back this year. He likes to run the ball inside, and run it hard.”
Just what the Red Dragons can use — a cutting-Edge backfield.